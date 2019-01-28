Top 5 ways people are okay sharing data

Despite all the rhetoric you read in the press, people are still willing to share their data. They're frustrated by companies that abuse it, but understand the value of doing so—when it's legitimate. In fact, a study by the Data & Marketing Association found that 44 percent of US consumers feel more comfortable with data exchange than they did in the past. You just have to ask them for the right things, in the right way. Here are five ways people are actually OK sharing data.

SEE: Hiring kit: Data architect (Tech Pro Research)

Tell them what you're collecting. Distrust starts when the customer thought they were giving you their email address, only to find out later that you also head their workout routes, shopping lists, and more. Tell them who is using it. Again, customers are often ok sharing info, if they know. They lose trust when you said you were giving them local sports scores, but also selling their data to third-party advertisers who could target their workplace, medical visits, and more. Tell them how you protect it. Sensing a theme here? Communicate. In this day and age, reassuring customers that you're taking active, current steps to keep their data out of the wrong hands is essential. Tell them it's anonymous. And mean it. Serve a GDPR-compliant informed consent notice, and make sure you can back it up. Deliver an actual benefit. If you ask for a lot of info, and use it just to deliver ads for things customers don't want, they lose trust. Promise them something useful, like personalization, and make it personal to them.

Again, customers are over it when it comes to data breaches and lazy or irresponsible handling of their data; but, that doesn't mean they won't share if you make the effort to do it right.

Big Data Insights Newsletter Master the fundamentals of big data analytics by following these expert tips, and by reading insights about data science innovations. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see