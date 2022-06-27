Mobile device management is a cloud-based security solution that helps IT administrators control devices remotely and securely. MDM software is best suited for companies with large deployments of mobile devices, such as BYOD programs.

MDMs have evolved rapidly over the past few years, with new features evolving regularly. Today’s MDM offerings are more mature than ever and offer several unique features that make them stand out from their competitors.

In this article, we’ll look at six MDM solutions worth checking out. We’ll also discuss what makes these products so compelling and why you should consider using one for your company’s mobile device management needs.

What is an MDM?

Mobile Device Management is a technology that allows IT administrators to manage the configuration and management of mobile devices running on the corporate network. You can use it to configure and secure corporate devices, or to deploy apps and services. The MDM also allows IT administrators to customize policies for each device and enforce them on users.

MDM gives IT administrators granular control over their employees’ mobile devices, whether they’re at work or on the road. The MDM solution manages every aspect of a user’s device, including security settings, applications, policies and much more. It can also be used to provide centralized management of physical servers and desktops.

MDM is a common term for two different technologies:

Software applications that help IT departments manage and secure mobile devices. You can also use them to provide centralized management of physical servers and desktops.

A type of software that provides remote control and management capabilities over an organization’s fleet of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearable devices and other connected devices.

Who uses MDM?

An MDM solution deployment works best for organizations with large numbers of mobile workers who need access to company resources from multiple locations throughout the world. Many companies use MDMs to manage employee data and productivity tools such as email, social media and instant-messaging tools. Some businesses also use MDM solutions to manage corporate-owned devices such as laptops or tablets so that employees can work from anywhere in the world without worrying about losing access to critical business information.

MDM solutions should be used by security teams, mobile operators and IT administrators responsible for the security of their organization’s data. The MDM allows these teams to secure all their employees’ mobile devices with a single solution.

Best MDM solutions: Our top 6 picks

There are several MDM solutions available, but not all of them are suitable for every business or organization. Here are six that we think are worth checking out.

Citrix Endpoint Management (formerly XenMobile)

This is one of the most popular options, because it is a full solution that includes management tools and security features. It supports Android, iOS devices, Mac and Windows PCs.

The Citrix solution provides a comprehensive management console that allows you to configure policies for your employees, manage mobile device access to corporate data and monitor the health of your devices. It offers features like remote wipe, remote lock, remote wipe from the web, app management (including app permissions) and Android application control (AAC).

With this solution, you can track lost or stolen devices using GPS tracking technology. You can also set up a local agent on each device that will notify you when there’s an issue.

ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus

ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus is an enterprise-grade mobile device management solution that helps you manage all your devices from a single dashboard. It supports Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices over WiFi or cellular networks.

The app also allows for easy deployment of apps with no need for additional files on the device directly from the installer. It includes tools such as Device Control and Active Directory integration, which can help IT professionals monitor employees’ devices from anywhere in the world using any device connected to the Internet.

Jamf Pro

Jamf Pro is a full-featured MDM solution that includes device administration, application control, encryption and more. It works with iPhone, Android and Windows devices. It offers a comprehensive solution that gives you complete control of your mobile devices.

It provides an end-to-end solution to manage all aspects of a device, including configuration, security and applications. It is easy to install, configure and manage, which means you can start using it right away.

Jamf Pro offers a range of features for both small and large organizations. The platform allows administrators to manage users on company devices, including iOS, Android devices, Windows desktops or laptops. The platform also provides remote wipe functionality. This allows administrators to remotely wipe all data from employee devices without logging into their corporate network.

Another great feature of Jamf Pro is its ability to manage multiple devices through its multi-user support. This feature makes it easy for administrators to assign different permissions so that different groups of users can use them within an organization.

The platform also offers extensive reporting capabilities so that administrators can see exactly how much money they are saving through their usage of mobile devices within their organization. Jamf Pro is suitable for both enterprise and consumer environments and can be used to enforce policies across an entire organization. This MDM solution works for smaller businesses that don’t need all of the features offered by Citrix or ManageEngine solutions.

Soti MobiControl

Soti MobiControl is an enterprise-class MDM software that allows you to manage multiple devices simultaneously from one console interface. The software comes with a unified solution that lets you monitor all your devices in one place and manage them through one user interface. Soti MobiControl provides complete mobile management features like app installation, configuration management, security management and policy enforcement for corporate users on their smartphones or tablets.

You can deploy Soti’s MDM as a hybrid system with Android Enterprise, which is a mature platform that provides enterprise-level security and compliance controls for Android devices. The company also offers an enterprise-ready app management solution called MDM Server Console, which provides remote access to managed devices from a web browser or mobile device.

It works with Windows, Android and iOS devices and is available as a cloud-based solution or as a local package on your network. Soti is easy to set up and use, but it has some drawbacks. For example, it requires some technical knowledge to configure properly. Also, if you have more than one employee who needs to access their company’s data from their device, this can be difficult because they will need different policies and profiles.

The good news is that Soti offers a free trial, so you can try it out before purchasing it. If you decide that it doesn’t meet your needs, you can cancel at any time without any penalties or fees.

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft has been a pioneer in mobile device management for many years. Microsoft Intune provides a complete end-to-end solution for managing Windows smartphones and tablets — including deploying apps, configuring settings, providing compliance reporting, and monitoring activity across all applications on your device — at scale across multiple organizations.

It is also one of the best-known MDM solutions with a wide range of integrations and support for both on-premises and cloud deployments. Intune offers a complete package of services that includes an MDM product, a mobile application management solution, enterprise mobility management (EMM), application provisioning, an IT admin console and more.

It offers pre-configured device images that you can customize to meet your organization’s needs. The service works with iOS, Android and Windows devices. It also supports Android Wear, Apple Watch and Microsoft Office 365 native integration for Business.

Hexnode MDM

Hexnode MDM is another cloud-based MDM solution from Hexnode Software that allows IT administrators to create policies for their employees’ mobile devices. With this solution, IT administrators can control which apps are allowed on devices and set up device settings such as screen time limits or whether a user can make calls from a specific device.

Hexnode MDM is an enterprise-grade mobile management solution that can manage multiple Android devices in large organizations. It is an open-source project that aims to expand the capabilities of Android Enterprise by providing support for other operating systems such as Linux and Windows Server. This means you can use it to manage any type of device, regardless of whether it runs Android or not. Hexnode MDM also supports multiple applications like WhatsApp, Telegram and more.

It also supports different vendors and multiple versions of Android at once. The app provides various security features like push notifications, remote wipes and more.

Mobile security features you need

Not all MDM solutions are alike. While they share some common features, each one comes with unique features and benefits that make it the best solution for your organization. To help you choose the best MDM solution for your organization, we’ve created a list of features to look for when choosing an MDM.

Data encryption

Data encryption protects your data by encrypting it before sending it through the network or storing it on the device. Only you can decrypt your data when you want to access it. Data encryption is available in secure Wi-Fi, cellular networks and encrypted internal storage like microSD cards and USB drives.

The main difference in the mobile security features between different MDM solutions is whether or not they offer encryption services. If your organization doesn’t require encryption, then it’s not worth paying for the premium features of a premium solution. However, if you need encryption, then an MDM that offers encryption is essential.

App management

Another essential feature that differentiates between MDMs is app management. You can manage some apps separately from their underlying operating system. Other apps require full access to both the OS and their internal components — such as databases — so it’s essential to understand what will be available to manage with each MDM.

In-app purchase protection

You can use this feature to restrict in-app usage purchases on your device. It gives you control over what applications you can use for in-app purchases and for how long. Some apps may even require that users enter their password before making an in-app purchase.

Device wiping

When you wipe an Android device, all its data is lost and reset to factory settings, including all installed applications, files, bookmarks and the operating system itself. You can use this feature to wipe a device remotely if needed or if you have forgotten your passcode or pattern lock on your phone.

App permissions

This feature allows you to give certain apps access to certain features, so they don’t become intrusive while they’re in use. For example, if you want a particular app to access your location when you’re using it, you will need to permit it.

App lock

This feature allows people with access to a device (such as employees) to lock down specific apps, so only those who know their passwords can use them. If someone wants access to an app but doesn’t know the password, he won’t gain access to the app.

Device provisioning

Device provisioning is a new feature in Android 9 Pie that allows you to quickly and easily set up security devices using an app. It is a great way to lock down the device, including wiping its contents and activating the passcode. Device provisioning allows you to create an account tied to a device so that only the user can access it. You can also use device provisioning to create a new phone number for each of your devices.

Patch management

You should download and install all updates to secure your phone from vulnerabilities. You can do this using automatic updates or manually. You can also turn on the auto-update feature.

App deployment

To ensure that your apps are up-to-date and secure, you should enable the app deployment feature on your phone. It will allow you to install new versions of apps without losing data or settings. It also provides a central location where all installed applications are stored.

Centralized logging

Centralized logging allows users to log events, such as authentication failures, in a centralized place instead of having them all written into individual log files. It makes it easier for IT professionals and technical support staff to troubleshoot issues involving lost or stolen devices.

Administrative reporting

Administrators can use this feature to get detailed information about the devices they manage through reports that include device status, security logs and configuration details.