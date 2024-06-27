Course spotlight: Coursera’s Google AI Essentials Our assessment: Best for beginners Coursera’s Google AI Essentials stands out as a flexible, beginner-friendly course that shows how to use generative AI to speed up everyday work tasks such as writing emails, summarizing meetings or solving math problems. Learn prompt engineering techniques such as few-shot prompting.

Identify generative AI’s potential biases and see how to reduce harm.

Determine whether generative AI is right for the tasks you need to do.

Plan ahead on how to keep up with the rapidly developing field of generative AI.

Earlier this year, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang predicted that generative AI is “closing the technology divide” in part because of prompt engineering, or the ability to call information and actions from the AI model through natural language. Programming remains an important skill, he said, but “We all need to learn how to prompt AIs.”

What is prompt engineering?

Since generative AI interprets natural language, prompt engineering is the process of structuring and choosing the right words for the model to interpret. Prompt engineering can be deceptively simple, sometimes involving directly telling the AI model what audience it should write for, or emphasizing when an element of the prompt is “really, really important.” Prompt engineering can seem mysterious, but there often isn’t much of what is typically thought of as engineering involved at all. However, prompt engineering does intersect with a lot of other elements of working with generative AI, all of which involve a lot to explore and learn.

While there are a lot of courses on prompt engineering, we’ve chosen modules that specifically result in certificates of completion. You can use these certifications to work toward your professional goals. Certifications can be included on your resume to show initiative and continuing education. We based our selections on reviews, community sentiment, the depth and variety of topics offered and the practicality of the information.

Other good resources for exploring prompt engineering, which may or may not include options for receiving a certification, are Learn Prompting and DeepLearning.AI.

Best prompt engineering certifications: Comparison table

Course Cost Duration Skill level Google AI Essentials (Coursera) $49-$79 per month with a 7-day free trial. 9 hours Beginner The Complete Prompt Engineering for AI Bootcamp (2024) (Udemy) $109.99 About 17 hours Intermediate Generative AI for Data Engineers Specialization (Coursera) $49-$79 per month with a 7-day free trial. 25 hours Intermediate Prompt Engineering Specialization (Coursera) $49-$79 per month with a 7-day free trial. 36 hours Intermediate Generative AI with LLMs (Coursera) $49-$79 per month with a 7-day free trial. 15 hours Intermediate

Google AI Essentials: Best for beginners One of the elements this course covers is to “Write clear and specific prompts to get the output you want,” but this course is also a good overview of generative AI and results in a certificate of completion. This course and certification were produced as part of ​​Grow with Google, a workforce training initiative; therefore, you can be reassured Google quality assurance applies to the material. This course consists of these modules: Introduction to AI.

Maximize Productivity with AI Tools.

Discover the Art of Prompt Engineering.

Use AI Responsibly.

Stay Ahead of the AI Curve. Pricing This certification requires a Coursera account, which for an individual costs $49-$79 per month with a 7-day free trial, depending on the course and plan. Duration Coursera states the course takes 9 hours to complete. Pros Cons Google approved.

Doesn’t take long to complete.

Covers a wide range of topics. Doesn’t focus on only prompt engineering.

The Complete Prompt Engineering for AI Bootcamp (2024): Best for established professionals The Complete Prompt Engineering for AI Bootcamp (2024) is one of the most up-to-date prompt engineering courses we found on Udemy. The instructors most recently updated it in May 2024, adding information about the ChatGPT desktop app and other information. This is a hands-on course for coders — it includes how to use Python, Langchain, the Stable Diffusion manager AUTOMATIC1111 for image generation and more to get the most out of generative AI, as well as instructions on how to refine prompts, teach an AI to perform a role and more. Pricing This course typically costs $109.99, but it will sometimes be on sale. Duration This course includes 17 hours of video, as well as assignments you will need to complete at your own pace. Pros Cons Thorough and hands-on.

Course materials are updated often.

Instructors work in the field of prompt engineering.

Lists of example prompts are included in course materials. Some reviewers say the content can be repetitive.

Generative AI for Data Engineers Specialization: Best for data engineers This specialization results in a certification proving you’ve completed three courses: Generative AI: Introductions and Applications.

Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics.

Generative AI: Elevate Your Data Engineering Career. All of the courses were developed by IBM. We recommend all three courses to get the most value out of the certification, but you can choose which topic and time span work best for you. Pricing All three courses can be accessed through a Coursera subscription at $49-$79 per month with a 7-day free trial. Duration The materials for this certification span 25 hours total. Pros Cons Taught by IBM professionals.

Get up-to-date on tools used in prompt engineering.

Prompt Engineering Specialization: Best for people who work with ChatGPT The Prompt Engineering Specialization from Vanderbilt University on Coursera includes three courses: Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Advanced Data Analysis.

Trustworthy Generative AI. We chose this specialization because it focuses on the specifics of prompt engineering with one popular AI application — ChatGPT — but also covers how to produce results that are as accurate as possible from generative AI in general. Pricing All three courses can be accessed through a Coursera subscription at $49-$79 per month with a 7-day free trial. Duration The materials for this certification span 36 hours total. Pros Cons Includes sections on AI trustworthiness and hallucinations.

Includes hands-on assignments. Covers mostly ChatGPT.

Some content between courses may be repetitive.

Generative AI with LLMs: Best for people who use AWS DeepLearning.ai was founded by Andrew Ng, who also co-founded Coursera, and offers a wide variety of free courses — some of which, like this one, are co-hosted on Coursera. This course focuses on using AI with AWS. It includes “advanced prompting techniques” and configuration parameters for generative AI. It may be especially suitable if you already know your way around AWS and want to build and deploy AI with it. Pricing A Coursera subscription costs $49-$79 per month with a 7-day free trial. Duration 15 hours. Pros Cons DeepLearning.AI instructors are generally regarded to provide practical information without fluff.

Best overall certification

While which certification is right for you will depend on your specific experience and goals, our pick for the best overall certification is The Complete Prompt Engineering for AI Bootcamp because it covers a broad range of topics and contains updated information.