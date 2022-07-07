Twice a year since 1993, TOP500 has ranked the world’s supercomputers, and it’s been a while since we looked at those rankings. Let’s check in on the top 5 supercomputers.

Top 5 supercomputers of 2022

Lawrence Livermore Laboratory

Lawrence Livermore Laboratory is still with you with its Sierra system. It uses two POWER9 CPUs and four NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs in each of its 4,320 nodes. It can achieve 94.6 petaflops.

IBM’s Summit

IBM’s Summit in Tennessee brings the pain on using its two 22-core POWER9 CPUs and six NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs. Summit is running at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. It can reach 148.8 petaflops.

LUMI

LUMI, built by HPE Cray EX in Finland, has a performance of 151.9 Pflop/s and is one of the pan-European pre-Exascale supercomputers. It’s the most powerful machine in Europe too! Mic drop, Finland.

Fugaku

Japan’s Fugaku is powered by Fujitsu’s 48-core A64FX SoC, and it was the first to reach number one using ARM processors. You can find it at the RIKEN Center for Computational Science in Kobe, Japan. It hits a lofty 442 petaflops. Now that’s dynamite.

AMD’s Frontier

AMD’s Frontier uses 3rd Gen EPYC CPUs with AMD Instinct 250X accelerators and Slingshot-11 interconnect in an HPE Cray EX architecture. It’s being operated by the U.S. Department of Energy in Tennessee. But the reason it’s number one is it achieves 1.102 Exaflop/s, making it the first true Exascale machine. Smooth like Butter.

A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into these machines, so big appreciation to the folks who create them. And imagine, someday we’ll have wearables that are more powerful than the Frontier. Imagine what the supercomputers will be like then? The best is yet to come.

