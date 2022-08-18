A long time ago, computers were physically huge. Thanks to big leaps in tech, they’ve gotten smaller and smaller. Laptops are great, but what if you could use your phone for everything? Here are the top five ways to turn your phone into your computer.

5 tips for making your phone your computer

Pair it up

Go get a Bluetooth keyboard. These days, major phones like the ones from Samsung or Apple can pair with Bluetooth keyboards. The amount of productivity you can have with a physical keyboard paired with your phone can quickly make your pocket buddy feel like a real productivity machine. I’m a fan of using a foldable Bluetooth keyboard for extra portability.

Prop it up

Once you’ve got that keyboard, get something that can prop your phone up on a desk. That could be a phone case with a little kickstand or even a phone or tablet stand. This one from MoKo costs a whopping $5 and works with any number of phones or tablets. Prop up your phone, pair that keyboard and things are feeling more like a real computer.

Take control of the power

Learn about your phone’s power saving modes. This is a weird one, but hear me out: Power saving features in Android and iOS can make sure your battery lives a long time. However, they can mess up your ability to have multiple apps running properly at the same time. For example, you would not want your phone to put Outlook to sleep in the background while you’re researching in a browser. Additionally, some power saving modes turn off notifications that you may need. So spend some time learning about your particular phone and its power saving mode.

Apps for everything

Head to your app store and make sure you have mobile versions of every program that you normally use on your computer. Frequently, I choose apps or programs based on whether they are available on different platforms. This will give you the ability to work with your files in a way that makes sense for the device you’re using.

Bring your computer with you

There are times when mobile apps are just not enough. Sometimes you need your real computer, so bring it with you in the form of a remote desktop. Google and Microsoft have solutions available. Their software runs on your computer — which you can leave turned on at home. Then you can use the remote desktop app on your phone to access that machine. It may be a little weird to navigate your desktop on your phone’s screen, but you’ll have access to nearly everything your computer can do from your phone.