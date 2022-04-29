There's a lot to know about the blockchain. This cryptocurrency trading course training bundle will make sure you have the knowledge.

With the recent explosion in popularity for cryptocurrency and the blockchain, it’s easy to feel like you’re falling behind the curve. But there’s still one way absolutely everybody can get easy access to crypto: By investing.

In The 2022 Advanced Cryptocurrency Trading Bundle, you’ll receive a beginner’s guide to investing in cryptocurrency to maximize your return on investment. The seven-course bundle is taught by Wealthy Education, an educational organization that specializes in stock market investing, financial management, accounting and personal finance.

These courses provide a basic understanding of what cryptocurrencies are, how to invest in different cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency trading terminology, the best time frames for trading and risk management strategies to protect your capital.

As you progress through the course, students will master profitable technical analysis setups to boost your crypto trading profits through real-world examples. The course teaches how to trade based on support, resistance and Fibonacci levels, as well as on Bollinger bands, trend following indicators and volume. By the end of these courses, students will have the skills needed to mitigate risk and maximize profit in the crypto market.

Cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile. Protect your investment with help from The 2022 Advanced Cryptocurrency Trading Bundle, now on sale for just $34.99 (normally $1,400).

Prices are subject to change.