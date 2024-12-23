TL;DR: Protect your privacy on three devices with a 1-year subscription to Trend Micro Maximum Security for $19.99 (reg. $49.99).

Cyber threats have become more sophisticated, and even cautious users can find themselves vulnerable to ransomware attacks, phishing schemes, and identity theft. A single click on the wrong link or a cleverly disguised email can lead to encrypted files, stolen credentials, or compromised accounts.

Tech-savvy users know how to spot the signs of a scam or avoid malware, but skilled tech users also know it’s easier to invest in tools that keep you from being hyper-vigilant. Trend Micro Maximum Security defends against ransomware, phishing, and identity theft. It protects your documents from unauthorized encryption, backs up locked files, detects spam and phishing scams, and it’s $20 for one year on three devices.

What does Trend Micro do?

Trend Micro gives you tools to identify dangerous links in emails and social media so you can browse confidently. Parental controls help give you peace of mind by letting you restrict access to unsuitable websites and monitor desktop applications; there is even a password manager to make securing your accounts simpler.

Privacy protection extends beyond just browsing — this subscription comes with tools to manage social media privacy settings to prevent identity theft. Whether you’re on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn, you can make your personal data stay private. For extra convenience, the software optimizes your system’s performance, fixing some common PC issues and restoring speed.

Mobile users also benefit from protection; the software secures Android and iOS devices, performs regular contact backups, and includes a secure browser. You can even use Trend Micro to locate lost devices. This security software is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

