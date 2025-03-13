TL;DR: The Trio 2.0 Tri-Screen Display adds two full HD 1080p screens to your 13″-14″ laptop for just $379.99 (reg. $699.99) until March 30 with code DISPLAY50.

A single laptop screen can only take you so far before it starts slowing you down. Whether you’re a developer, financial analyst, designer, or business professional, the ability to work across multiple screens can significantly enhance productivity. With the Trio 2.0 Tri-Screen Display, you can seamlessly expand your workspace with two additional full HD screens, turning your laptop into a multi-monitor workstation.

For a limited time, you can grab the Trio 2.0 for just $379.99 (regularly $699.99) by using code DISPLAY50 at checkout. This upgraded version is 20% thinner and 1lb (0.45 kg) lighter, making it easier to take your triple-screen setup wherever you go.

When your work involves juggling multiple tabs, spreadsheets, research documents, or coding environments, constantly switching between windows slows down your workflow. The Trio 2.0 eliminates that frustration by giving you two additional screens, allowing you to work more efficiently without losing momentum.

Designed for 13″-14″ laptops, it features built-in sliding 1080p FHD displays that extend outward, instantly giving you a wider, more functional workspace.

Professionals across industries will appreciate this setup’s versatility. Stock traders can monitor multiple charts and financial reports simultaneously. Programmers can keep code on one screen while testing on another. Business professionals can host virtual meetings while taking notes and working on presentations — all without tabbing between applications. With more screen real estate, productivity naturally increases.

This system adapts to your needs, whether you need an extended display for multitasking, a mirrored setup for presentations, or a flipped orientation for collaboration. It supports landscape mode for an expanded workspace, collaboration mode for sharing with colleagues, portrait mode for reading or editing large documents, and presentation mode for client meetings.

