As accounting and tax professionals increasingly adopt the flexibility of remote work and leverage the power of technology to manage client files, the need for a secure virtual environment to store and access sensitive data has never been more critical.

However, not all cloud hosting solutions are created equal when it comes to safeguarding client information.

To address this challenge, this guide compares two leading providers: Verito and Rightworks. By understanding their key differences, you’ll be better prepared to choose the solution that best supports both security and efficiency.

Why accounting and tax professionals should choose managed IT and cloud hosting solutions

According to the CPA Practice Advisor survey, firms that adopted cloud-based technology outperform their slower-to-adopt counterparts by up to 39% revenue per employee. This demonstrates how leveraging cloud solutions can drive greater productivity and operational efficiency.

For accounting and tax professionals, partnering with a provider that specializes in managed IT and cloud hosting not only creates a reliable infrastructure but also a secure foundation for business growth.

By selecting a provider with deep expertise in tax and accounting workflows, firms gain more than just technical support. These providers understand critical deadlines, compliance requirements, and the nuances of tax preparation and reporting. This insight helps streamline operations, reduce compliance risks, and prevent costly disruptions, which allows professionals to focus on client service and growth.

Comparing Verito vs. Rightworks

Although many providers offer managed IT and cloud hosting solutions, this guide focuses on Verito and Rightworks because of their tailored offerings for tax and accounting firms.

To learn more about each provider, consult the table and provider overviews below.

Difference between Verito and Rightworks Best for Firms of all sizes seeking flexibility, scalability, and hands-on service with private servers Firms seeking OEM-aligned platforms with shared server infrastructure Monthly starting price $69/user for dedicated private server hosting $74 per user for cloud hosting Security and compliance SOC 1/2/3 compliant, and all plans include 60-day automatic backups with physical redundancy to separate data centers in the US SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 compliance with automatic backups available on higher-tier plans Integrations Unlimited apps due to private server environment Limited catalog of apps Performance and reliability 35% faster processing + no tax season slowdown due to dedicated private servers; 100% uptime with automatic failover 99.999% uptime, secure backups, and shared servers Control and flexibility Full control over server environment, scalable for firms from 1 to 500+ users Standardized infrastructure, less customizable as needs grow Customer support 24/7/365 support for users, 4.94 G2 rating 24/7 support except on holidays, 4.7 G2 rating

Rightworks overview

Rightworks is an intelligent cloud platform that delivers cloud hosting services and fully managed IT support. By consolidating various applications and integrations into a single managed platform, Rightworks enhances security through features such as custom access policies and robust data backups, ensuring the protection of critical business information.

With Rightworks OneSpace, you can access financial integrations such as QuickBooks, as well as business applications like Microsoft 365. The platform is secured by Tier III and IV data centers, offering granular backups, VPN access, and 24/7 threat monitoring to enhance the operational efficiency of accounting and tax firms.

Moreover, Rightworks not only supports accounting firms but also offers secure hosting for small and medium-sized businesses across industries.

Rightworks’ OEM partnerships with companies like Intuit and Drake make it a logical choice for firms looking to tightly integrate with mainstream financial platforms. However, as a PE-backed company with large-scale operations, its service and customization options may not always keep pace with client needs — particularly during high-demand periods like tax season.

Rightworks pricing

Cloud Premier: $389+ per user, per month

Rightworks pros and cons

Pros Cons ✅ Granular security controls and reporting with

single sign-on (SSO) for cloud-based apps ❌ Migration and onboarding can take approximately

2-4 weeks, and in some cases, new clients are deferred to future enrollment periods ✅ Integrations with financial services like QuickBooks,

Bill.com, SmartVault, and Drake Tax ❌ Lacks transparent pricing and features comparison ✅Scalable plans that are customizable and designed to

grow with your firm ❌ Limited integrations compared to other providers ✅24/7 support from IT professionals on server issues

(except on holidays) ❌Utilizes shared servers for cloud storage and resources

like CPU/RAM; provides support for basic server issues, not tax and accounting software support

Verito overview

Verito Technologies takes a high-touch approach to managed IT and cloud hosting, offering greater control through private servers — a sharp contrast to the shared environments used by larger PE-backed providers.

Designed for firms that prioritize performance, security, and customer service, Verito’s infrastructure scales seamlessly from solopreneurs to over 500 users without sacrificing reliability. And because Verito has invested its own time and resources — not private equity — into its platform, clients benefit from continuous enhancements rather than cost-cutting compromises.

Additionally, Verito provides enterprise-grade security with SOC 2 audited cloud hosting, FTC compliance, and 24/7 monitoring to protect against potential threats and identify vulnerabilities early. By utilizing private instead of shared servers, Verito further safeguards against downtime, which can lead to significant delays or financial losses during tax season.

Verito pricing

VeritSpace Core: $69 per user, per month

$69 per user, per month VeritSpace Pro: $99 per user, per month

$99 per user, per month VeritComplete: $249 per user, per month

Verito pros and cons

Pros Cons ✅ 24/7/365 access to customer service staff who are

level-one experts in tax and accounting software ❌ Plans can be more expensive than other providers ✅ Built-in backup and disaster recovery with 100% uptime ❌ Only includes servers in two US data centers ✅ Private servers with dedicated resources for maximum

reliability ❌ Coverage of additional apps incurs a monthly fee ✅SOC 2 and GLBA-compliant data centers located in

Tier-4 locations ❌ No data centers outside the US

Should you use Verito or Rightworks?

The choice between Verito and Rightworks largely depends on the size of your firm and the level of IT support and security features you require.

If you’re looking for a hosting provider that is partnered with businesses like Intuit and Drake, Rightworks is an excellent choice. However, many of its advanced security features and managed IT services are only included in higher-tier plans, which can make it less cost-effective for smaller teams.

Additionally, because Rightworks uses shared server environments, performance can sometimes slow down during peak periods, such as tax season, and customization options may be more limited.

Whether you’re a solo CPA or a growing team with hundreds of users, Verito delivers the infrastructure, responsiveness, and reliability your practice needs to thrive — without compromise.