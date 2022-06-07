Webflow and Wix are both best-in-class, no-code web development apps. Which solution should you use to bring your design to reality?

Through no-code development platforms, users and teams with no prior programming experience can develop feature-complete websites, web apps, and mobile apps. Webflow and Wix are both popular no-code website builders for hobbyists, small businesses, e-commerce stores, and even large enterprises. But, before you begin building your next website, you need to decide which solution is best for you.

What is Webflow?

Webflow is a no-code, visual web development platform, complete with a large marketplace of templates, frameworks, and plugins. In Webflow, an organization can build a complete and scalable enterprise website without a development team.

What is Wix?

Wix is a visual website builder used to develop HTML5 websites and mobile apps. Users of Wix gain access to a large variety of customizable templates, a reliable web hosting service, and built-in SEO tools.

Webflow vs. Wix: Head-to-head comparison

While Webflow and Wix have many similar website building features, Webflow is designed more for experienced developers, who want to take advantage of its HTML/CSS capabilities and other advanced features. Wix, on the other hand, is a more beginner-friendly option that offers a unique AI website design feature as well as many other drag-and-drop customization options.

Feature Webflow Wix No-code development Yes Yes Search engine optimized Yes Yes E-commerce support Yes Yes HTML/CSS editing Yes No Customizable themes Yes Yes App marketplace Yes Yes AI website design No Yes Mobile application development No Yes

SEO support

Building a website is futile if no one can find it. Webflow provides SEO features such as structured data, search engine instructions, and canonical tags. Webflow also has advanced features like code minification and page speed optimization; although, these features are best used by experienced developers.

Wix doesn’t provide as many advanced features, but it does provide the SEO functions that most websites will need, such as search engine instructions and XML data. Wix also includes a user-friendly SEO Wizard that makes the entire process of search engine optimization easier for a beginner.

E-commerce support

Both Webflow and Wix provide extensive e-commerce support, including product management, sales channel integration, and payment gateways. In both, you can use themes and templates to create a beautiful and professional e-commerce site.

However, most of the more advanced e-commerce features available in Webflow aren’t native; they require plugins and integrations. Comparatively, Wix provides more built-in e-commerce features, including unlimited products, digital downloads, subscriptions, and a native point-of-sale system.

HTML/CSS code customization

Webflow provides an internal HTML/CSS editor. Developers who know HTML/CSS can achieve more granular control over the look and feel of their site. But while HTML/CSS can be used to customize a website further than a visual editor could, it does require development knowledge.

Wix does not provide an internal HTML/CSS editor, but it does have very robust WYSIWYG (what-you-see-is-what-you-get) visual development features. The Velo tool in Wix provides more advanced levels of customization, still within a visual development format.

Templates vs. themes

As of 2022, Webflow has over 1,000 responsive website templates, including designs for businesses, portfolios, and blogs. These templates can be modified through a combination of visual development, HTML/CSS, and plugin integrations.

Similarly, Wix boasts 500+ mobile-optimized templates for any type of business. These templates can be modified through the WYSIWYG editor and integrated with over 250 web apps. However, with Wix, you can’t easily switch templates; you need to start from scratch each time.

App Marketplace

Webflow has a complete integration library for advanced features such as email marketing and drip campaigns, analytics, e-commerce support, and premium content. However, these integrations frequently require modifications or embedding code.

Wix also provides apps, but these apps tend to be easier to integrate. With just a few clicks and some minor customization, any app can be added to any template. The easiest-to-use apps are made by Wix itself.

AI Website Design

In Webflow, your website has to be designed by a human, even if that human doesn’t need to code. Of course, up until fairly recently, that went without saying.

But recently, Wix released their Wix ADI platform, which uses artificially intelligent design to create a customized website based on the user’s design preferences. While this isn’t advanced artificial intelligence, it can be used for lightning-fast website deployment.

App Development

Webflow is working on its app development functionality, but it’s not yet there. While you can theoretically develop an app in Webflow, it would need to be exported and worked on by a developer to become a truly native app.

Wix does provide a no-code branded app builder. While the app will be somewhat limited in terms of customization and functionality, a brand can create an app from start to finish within Wix’s visual editor.

Blogging Features

Webflow’s blogging features are generally more robust. Due to its HTML/CSS code support and drag-and-drop dynamic elements, Webflow natively supports attractive and well-customized blogs.

Meanwhile, Wix’s blogging functionality is straightforward, simple, and fast. For those who want to deploy a blog and blog entries quickly, Wix streamlines the entire process.

Choosing between Webflow and Wix

You can create a fully-featured, professional website in either Webflow or Wix. However, you may find one harder to use than the other, depending on your organization’s needs. Review the templates, themes, plug-ins, and integrations available for each—you may find that only one platform does what you need it to do.

Webflow is ideal for users who want the ability to customize their code as well as incorporate advanced features. And despite its lack of mobile application functionality, it offers a plethora of plugins and integrations for many different purposes.

Comparatively, Wix is ideal for users that may lack developer experience, as its AI website design features make building a website and matching mobile app fast and easy. Moreover, it offers many different applications that can be integrated into a website design.