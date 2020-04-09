Who has banned Zoom? Google, NASA, and more

Zoom's security woes have led to a number of organizations, companies, and schools banning or restricting its use, with some recommending alternatives such as Microsoft Teams.

Video conferencing app Zoom has had a massive increase in users because of new remote work requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That spike in users also exposed a growing list of security flaws: Zoom bombing trolls have emerged, user email addresses and photos have leaked, calls aren't being end-to-end encrypted, and flaws found in the Zoom installer allow an attacker to gain root access to computers that run a malicious version of it. Even Zoom CEO Eric Yuan admitted the company moved too fast and made missteps.

These security flaws have prompted some organizations, companies, governments, government agencies, and schools to ban Zoom or restrict its use. The following list will be updated if more organizations ban or restrict the use of Zoom.

Companies that have banned Zoom

Google has banned Zoom from company-owned computers; administrators will disable it this week, and Google employees have been directed to use Duo instead.

SpaceX has forbidden employees from using Zoom, citing security and privacy concerns.

Smart Communications, a Philippines-based ISP, has banned Zoom for internal use.

Governments and government agencies that have banned Zoom

This list of countries where Zoom won't function is based on the US government's list of sanctions; countries on that list are not included here.

Taiwan has banned Zoom for use by all government agencies.

NASA has banned all employees from using Zoom.

The German Foreign Ministry has restricted Zoom use to personal computers in emergency situations only, as reported by Reuters.

Educational institutions that have banned Zoom

New York City's Department of Education has banned teachers from using Zoom and encourages them to switch to Microsoft Teams.

Clark County Public Schools in Nevada has disabled Zoom on all school computers.

