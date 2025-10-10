Introduction

For companies that rely on capturing conversations quickly and accurately, voice AI has become indispensable. Healthcare institutions and banks, for instance, can use voice AI for tasks like documenting conversations, monitoring calls for compliance, and fulfilling regulatory reporting needs.

In these high-stakes environments where minor errors could be costly, a voice transcription service that’s just “good enough” won’t cut it.

On the AWS Marketplace, it’s clear that demand for this type of tool is skyrocketing. However, many sellers are unaware of the benefits Deepgram provides, which leads to lost revenue and AWS workloads. Deepgram excels in delivering higher rates of accuracy, latency, and deployment flexibility than other tools.

With Deepgram, you’ll be working with a product and service that delivers world-class transcription accuracy at lower costs. You’ll also get flexibility in deployment options, like VPC hosting, all of which can ultimately help sellers capture a greater portion of revenue.

The Transcription Challenge: Deepgram vs. Competitors

One big challenge AWS sellers may face is proving that voice AI transcription is scalable without compromising accuracy, speed, or compliance. In this regard, many popular solutions from other companies — Amazon Transcribe, Microsoft’s Azure, Google’s speech-to-text, or OpenAI’s Whisper — all have their own set of limitations:

Amazon Transcribe: Struggles in environments that have specialized industry jargon or terminology, along with higher latency and rate-limiting with more than 100 streams.

With the above limitations and challenges in mind, Deepgram is a platform that addresses virtually all of them. Deepgram addresses these challenges by delivering sub-300 ms streaming latency, domain-agnostic accuracy, and on-demand scaling — expanding from hundreds to thousands of concurrent streams instantly.

Plus, Deepgram has enterprise compliance to protect individuals’ data and privacy (including HIPAA, SOC 2, and GDPR), as well as VPC hosting for deployment flexibility.

Here’s a quick comparison of several key features and how Deepgram compares to similar offerings:

Provider Accuracy Speed Scalability Compliance Deepgram High; class-leading <300ms 500+ streams HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR, PCI Amazon Transcribe Moderate 300-350ms Throttle at >100 HIPAA, SOC 3, GDPR, ISO, PCI Microsoft Azure Moderate 755.4ms Moderate SOC 2, GDPR Google speech-to-text Good 229.6s Moderate SOC 2, GDPR OpenAI Whisper Moderate 229.6s Moderate Limited

How Deepgram Helps AWS Sellers Grow

Arguably, two items of utmost importance to AWS Marketplace sellers are delivering trustworthy solutions to customers and closing deals quickly. Deepgram makes both of these possible.

Firstly, Deepgram’s use of a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) for deployment can help AWS sellers stand apart. This avoids the need for a public cloud-only setup. Instead, Deepgram can be run entirely within a customer’s VPC.

This type of setup is crucial for environments where data security and privacy are of the utmost importance, such as those in finance and healthcare, where the data must remain within the customer’s internal ecosystem. As such, Deepgram can provide customers peace of mind that all data will be kept private and secure.

Secondly, Deepgram allows sellers to move quickly. APIs integrate seamlessly with existing AWS workloads and third-party platforms. This makes deployment and setup quick and easy, allowing sellers more time to close new deals and less time on supporting customers to integrate Deepgram into their enterprise environment.

Thirdly, selling Deepgram can provide a significant amount of additional revenue. Transactions that take place through the AWS Marketplace can enable sellers to benefit from usage-based billing, as well as qualify them for other incentives. Ultimately, by highlighting Deepgram as the world-class benchmark for voice AI, sellers can close more deals and capture higher margins and bonuses.

Flexible Setup and Strong Compliance

A significant advantage of Deepgram for AWS Marketplace sellers is its exceptional deployment flexibility. For instance, Amazon Transcribe is a cloud-only service and cannot run in self-hosted environments. Similarly, OpenAI Whisper needs a large amount of operational overhead, lacking formal support, upgrades, or compliance certifications.

By comparison, Deepgram doesn’t lock clients into just one single cloud or configuration box. Rather, it can be customized and set up in multiple ways, depending on the specific needs of the enterprise.

For instance, Deepgram can run fully in the cloud for quick deployment, in a hybrid model combining cloud and on-prem infrastructure, or entirely within an organization’s VPC for maximum data security and privacy.

Deepgram also stands apart in compliance. Since it is used in highly sensitive environments such as healthcare and finance, its certifications — HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI, and GDPR — allow sellers to position it as one of the most secure options on the market.

Lastly, Deepgram can work seamlessly with other software platforms and workflows thanks to its APIs. It also supports multi-cloud environments, allowing clients to deploy Deepgram on a global basis.

How Deepgram in the Marketplace Makes Buying Simple and Selling Profitable

For Marketplace sellers, buying Deepgram is just as easy as any other service. Contracts are already vetted, and billing is easy through existing AWS accounts. Customized pricing and volume discounts are also available.

As an AWS seller or account executive, the benefits are also quite clear. With each sale of Deepgram, they become eligible for commissions and bonuses. In fact, bundling Deepgram with other products and services can allow account executives to expand their book of business, capture more deals, and strengthen existing customer relationships.

At the end of the day, it’s a win-win for everyone. Customers gain access to the best-in-class voice AI service, while AWS Marketplace sellers expand their revenue streams in both the short and long term.

Final Recap: Deepgram as the AWS Seller Differentiator

Deepgram can give AWS Marketplace sellers a huge advantage in a rapidly growing technology category. With class-leading performance in transcription accuracy, it outperforms many other competitors in numerous categories.

Flexible deployment options — such as cloud, hybrid, and on-prem setups — make it an excellent choice for clients needing assurance of data security and privacy, like those in healthcare and finance.

Beyond just being beneficial for clients, however, AWS Marketplace sellers can find value in the fact that Deepgram is easy to sell. Characteristics like its ease of deployment should make it a no-brainer for clients, allowing sellers to close deals more quickly and efficiently, earning more commissions, bonuses, and other incentives.