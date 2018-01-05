Search

Why cybersecurity in 2018 will be an AI vs. AI slugfest

Cybercriminals will soon rely on machine learning and other AI-based attacks to hammer corporate systems and imitate human behavior, says IBM Security's Caleb Barlow.

In 2018, we will see a rise in artificial intelligence-powered cyberattacks. TechRepublic's Dan Patterson met with IBM Security's vice president of threat intelligence Caleb Barlow to discuss what this means for businesses.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can be used to help defenders, however the bad guys can also use it to find vulnerabilities in all of our systems, Barlow said. "As we move into 2018, we enter a world where we start to see AI vs. AI, and this is all about staying one step ahead of the bad guys with newer technology, better approaches, and better analytics," he added.

Hackers and enterprises have different resources to AI, and they use it for different reasons. While an enterprise may use AI to close every hole they may have in their system, a hacker uses AI to find that one pathway they can exploit. They each use a different approach to AI depending on what they want to accomplish.

Though it may seem as though a hacker shouldn't have the same access to AI as large enterprise, because cybercrime is a $445B industry annually, these bad guys have good budgets and good sized teams, he said.


