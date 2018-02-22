Why the GDPR could speed up DevOps adoption

TechRepublic spoke with Datadog chief product officer Amit Agarwal to explain why DevOps is so important, and where it's headed. Below is a transcription of their conversation.

Agarwal: One of the key trends that's happening now, especially with the changing demographics and change in technology, is most people are interacting with businesses digitally, via their phones, via their computers and so on. A lot of businesses, whether it's retail or banking or insurance or whatever have you—the face of those businesses has started to become digital and where they're not becoming digital there are new companies that are springing up that are disrupting those businesses.

DevOps, the whole movement, the single biggest thing about it is agility, which is the ability to bring applications to market quicker, so this new demographic that's interacting with all the businesses digitally can consume or can interact with these businesses in ways that they're used to interacting with everything else, and for these businesses to protect themselves against disruption from other people. Quickly bringing applications to market, in short, is one of the biggest reasons why DevOps is becoming mainstream.

Patterson: What DevOps trends can we anticipate over the next, say 18 to 36 months?

Agarwal: From a technical perspective a lot of the DevOps teams are also moving toward agility in terms of using new technologies, like containers as well as multiple clouds. From a management/organization perspective, they're also starting to look at using trends like machine learning, artificial intelligence in what they do to even further automate the tasks that they do.

Patterson: What about oncoming disruptions, like the GDPR, and as you mentioned a moment ago, the multi-cloud, how will these trends impact DevOps?

Agarwal: GDPR is not a significant barrier to the option of DevOps. If anything, it should accelerate the need for DevOps, because if a customer opens a request to delete their data or change their data under the provisions of the new regulations, companies need to react to those things in a very agile, very quick way. What that would mean is that companies, especially companies that hold digital records of the consumers need to become even more agile. I would expect that to actually accelerate the adoption of DevOps practices.

As it relates to multi-cloud, multi-cloud is less perhaps about adoption of DevOps in and of itself, but more around how with DevOps, one thing you get is a self-service provisioning of IT and interacting with multiple clouds, and so on and so forth. One thing that companies are trying to figure out is how do they give access to these multiple clouds to their DevOps teams. Do they give them direct access, or do they put in an abstractional layer in between the DevOps team and the multiple cloud environments that they would operate on?

Find out The Next Big Thing and subscribe to TechRepublic's newsletter. Subscribe

Also see