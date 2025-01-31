Growing up, most millennials got a little experience using Microsoft Office. Older generations got the same training from their employers. While we’ve all come to recognize Microsoft Office as essential in the modern workplace, you don’t really think about how expensive it is until it comes time to get it for your personal computer.

Whether you’re starting a new business venture and need Microsoft Office’s help or you just want to get better organized in your personal life, it’s a good time to take advantage of this limited-time deal to get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License for just $59.97 through Feb. 23 and Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime Access for just $84.97.

With this deal, you’ll get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote for one computer for use at home or at work. That’s a complete bundle to basically handle all of your business and personal needs from word processing and data management to email, note taking and more. You’ll get a lifetime license to each product and be able to download and install them instantly as soon as you purchase. As soon as you’ve submitted payment, you’ll get a personal activation code via email and download instructions so you can start using Microsoft Office immediately.

Right now, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $59.97 each, which is 72% off the regular price of $219.99, or Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for just $84.97 each, which is 61% off the regular price of $219.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.