Hackers, trackers, and cyber criminals have gotten more sophisticated than ever these days, and small businesses are as much a target as big ones. In the days of remote work, it’s crucial to take your cybersecurity even more seriously. You no longer have an office network to connect to for an extra layer of privacy, and when you’re working from a coffee shop or library, you may risk exposing proprietary company information.

One of the most foundational tools you can use to ensure your cybersecurity is a VPN, and right now, you can secure a great deal on a top choice.

Windscribe VPN has earned high ratings on popular review sites, and those high ratings are due in part to Windscribe really being more than a VPN. This desktop application and browser extension works to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers to make your browsing safer and more enjoyable. You can access servers in 69 countries worldwide and browse anonymously thanks to a strict no-logging policy on a network that uses AES-256 encryption with SHA512 auth and a 4096-bit RSA key.

In addition to outstanding flexibility and encryption, Windscribe offers unlimited downloads and unlimited simultaneous connections, making it great for entire business teams to use together. With the desktop app, you’ll also get a firewall, secure hotspot and proxy gateway for all of your devices as well as the flexibility to connect via IKEv2, OpenVPN UDP, TCP or Stealth on a wide range of ports. The browser extension automatically picks the best location for you (even mirroring the time zone), offers additional ad blocking features and randomly rotates your user agent to reduce the chance of basic fingerprinting.

