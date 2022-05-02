You can prepare for an exciting and in-demand new career in information security without quitting your day job. Get details about these security training courses.

With news that ransomware attacks are on the rise, businesses should be more alert than ever about protecting their data and information assets. Nobody wants to be the victim of a major breach, which is why businesses in a wide range of industries will invest big money in information security.

Want to break into the InfoSec field? The 2022 Ultimate Information Security Certification Bundle offers a great first step. This training bundle contains five courses and nearly 100 hours of training from ICT consultant and penetration tester Mohamed Atef, who has more than 20 years of experience in the field and has a number of security certifications, including CISSP, CEH and CompTIA Security+.

In this InfoSec bundle, Atef will help you pass the CISSP, CISM, CISA and CEH exams on your first try; plus, you’ll get a hands-on introduction to ISMS implementation with ISO 27001 workshop. Through these training courses, you’ll understand how to implement an Information Security Management System in any organization from scratch. And, you’ll gain audit experience and the knowledge and skills to assess vulnerabilities and help mitigate them. You’ll also master an ethical hacker methodology that you can use in penetration testing as you get prepared to earn some of the most coveted certifications in InfoSec.

In addition to the coursework, you’ll get up-to-date practice exam questions, bonus study materials and resources, and free access to the student portal to ask questions and build connections.

Start working towards a career in information security. Right now, you can get The 2022 Ultimate Information Security Certification Bundle for 90% off $400 at just $39.99 while supplies last.

Prices and availability are subject to change.