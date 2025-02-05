When you spend a lot of time working with PDFs, you very quickly learn to loathe PDFs. While they’re a useful file format for disseminating the final form of a document, they’re exceedingly difficult to make changes on. So, if you’re spending a lot of time going back and forth editing a document, or you need someone to sign a document without changing anything else, things get a little complicated. That’s why a PDF program like PDF Converter Pro is so valuable to have in your app repertoire.

PDF Converter Pro is an all-in-one tool that allows you create or convert PDF documents into a variety of formats or from a variety of formats with ease. You can change and back up your PDF files to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Text, HTML, PNG and JPG files for convenient editing and viewing in a way that makes sense to you. (And vice versa.) It also has built-in OCR technology allowing you to extract text from image-based PDF documents with the original format and graph to better share information from images.

PDF Converter Pro works at outstanding speed and also allows you to merge and split PDFs, compress PDFs, password protect them for sharing, and more. All of that contributed to PDF Converter Pro earning a 4.4/5 rating from Trustpilot.

Work smarter if you’re going to be spending a lot of time with PDFs. Right now, you can get a lifetime license to PDF Converter Pro for 70% off $99 at just $29.99 with coupon code SAVE20 through Feb. 23, 2025.

Prices and availability are subject to change.