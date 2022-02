by thechas ·

Invalid Working Directory:

When the program was installed, it choose / setup a folder that it uses for temporary files that are generated when you run the program.

The Invalid Directory Warning appears when the program cannot find the specified folder.

The most common causes of this are that the folder was deleted, or the program was moved to another drive without performaing a new installation.

Application will not start or load:

This warning pops up when a program has problems opening the files it uses to run.

Common causes:

Missing files;

Insuficient free memory;

Insufficient free hard drive space;

Other programs using resources required by the program;

Applications don’t install:

This usually shows up when an application (program) used by a hardware device cannot load at startup.

The most common cause, is an error loading the driver for the device.

Or, the device is missing,

or, another device is using a required resource.

