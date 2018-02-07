Search

Community

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

20 Yrs of Windows Releases -- A trip down memory lane

By M_a_r_k ·
For all you history buffs, take a trip down memory lane with Windows' best and worst moments. The link below is to a short description of all the major versions of Windows. The article also includes link to other interesting tidbits such as a story about the development of Windows 1.0 and has screenshots of the old, old Windows versions. The first version I used was 3.0. People called it "3 point slow".

http://www.informationweek.com/story/showArticle.jhtml?articleID=174400237&pgno=1

Ahh, the good old days.

I seem to have misplaced the damn thing but somewhere around my house I have an original Microsoft floppy disc for Windows 2.0. If my memory serves me well (it's highly unlikely that my memory can be relied upon for anything since I can't even remember where my 2.0 disc is) the entire installation package fit on a single 5 1/4" floppy. Yes, a floppy. How many of you younguns out there never had the pleasure of using a floppy disc that really was floppy?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Am I that old?

by BSchmidt In reply to 20 Yrs of Windows Release ...

My first flavor of Windows was 3.1 (prior to that was an IBM PC w/ two 5 1/4" floppy drives and an external 8" Iomega cartridge drive -- the king daddy of floppies). It was cute to play around with and all, until you closed out to DOS and did real work. I do miss the days of command prompts...when YOU controlled the OS instead of the OS controlling YOU.

Anyone remember Commodore64? Had one of those too, though I was really too young to remember much of it.

Back to Community Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums