I have no such problems
I have many issues with the site, mostly editorial, but that nasty clicker thing isnt one of them.
Problems?
What browser are you using? Are your security settings very high? I have not had this problem.
IE5, 40-bit enc., standard sec. settings
Every page I load on this site shows a message box, "Security Information","This page contains both secure, and non-secure items; do you want to display the non-secure items?" "Yes", "No", "More Info" are my choices. If I say No twice, then I don't see the ads, or the any pictures. If I say no, then yes, I get the same thing. If I say yes, then no, everything loads.
IE5.5, 128-bit, and still..
I continue to click yes, yes on EVERY PAGE! HOW F#$@ING annoying is that?
Help should be on the way
I'm not sure what's causing the problem but I have forwarded this discussion to folks better equipped to address these kinds of things. A response should show up in this thread soon.
Meanwhile, if anyone else has any advice by all means post.
Sounds like https???
Are you connecting to our site over https???
This is what sounds like is happening. Change the URL to connect via http. It will be alot quicker to. :-)
Dan Seewer
Group Development Manger
TechRepublic
Yep, that did it!
Thanks for your help.. It was SOOO annoying to answer yes twice for EVERY PAGE.. thank you, now I can enjoy the site
was Outlook SR-1 Security for me
I was having the same problem after I had applied Outlook SR-1 Security; had to completely rebuild my OS & Ofc2000
Am I the only one?
