That don't happen with my Notepad
what OS are you using as I have tried it in Notepad on a Win XP Pro 32 bit SP1 machine and a Win Xp Pro 64 bit SP1 machine and no problemo at all. Same answer for my Win 98 box and Win 3.11. I wonder if this is OS or hardware specific problem?
Here is why it works
http://blogs.msdn.com/oldnewthing/archive/2004/03/24/95235.aspx
Has to do with how Notepad deals with various encoding methods.
break notepad contents
I have data in a notepad and that has to be break at one point and keep that data into different file. so it is like to after 5 lines or 6 lines (lines are uneven) want to select for keep it different.
sriram
i want 2 know weather i can use notepad i n windows 2000
actuall im using windows 2000.so i would like 2 use note pad in my system,kindly guide me weather i can able 2 use note pad r not plz send me clear info regarding this issue.
yours
noudy.
worked for me
Win XP Pro , got all boxes, cool. Anyone come up with more? I have too much time on my hands...
Break Windows Notepad
1. Open Notepad
2. Type the text "this app can break" (without quotes)
3. Save the file
4. Re-open the file in Notepad
all you get is a string of boxes or chinese characters.
My question is this: Can you come up with other meaningful sentences that can break notepad?
1. bush hid the facts
2. jobs are for boobs
????
for the complete article, check out the link below (this api can break).
http://apipes.blogspot.com/2006/06/this-api-can-break.html
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.