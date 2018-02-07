Search

Community

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Converting .pdf files back to .doc

By sdoster ·
I have read a number of articles on saving Word documents to .pdf format, but I haven't had any luck finding out how to convert them from .pdf back to Word documents. Any suggestions?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

The whole point of PDF is that

by James R Linn In reply to Converting .pdf files bac ...

the documents are non-convertable. The idea is that you can publish a PDF and be secure in the knowledge no one can alter it.

The only way I can think of to convert it back is to print it, and the OCR the document. It is a lot of work.

James

gravatar
Collapse -

Adobe Acrobat 5 allows robust extraction

by Gary Klein In reply to Converting .pdf files bac ...

Have you tried the features in Adobe Acrobat 5? They offer rich capture and extraction of both text and images. It's as good as you are going to get from PDF.

Back to Community Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums