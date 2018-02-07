The whole point of PDF is that
the documents are non-convertable. The idea is that you can publish a PDF and be secure in the knowledge no one can alter it.
The only way I can think of to convert it back is to print it, and the OCR the document. It is a lot of work.
James
Adobe Acrobat 5 allows robust extraction
Have you tried the features in Adobe Acrobat 5? They offer rich capture and extraction of both text and images. It's as good as you are going to get from PDF.
Converting .pdf files back to .doc
