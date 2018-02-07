Do you watch when your car gets worked on?

I have a regular mechanic
He picks up the pieces when I break a car. For an oil change & fluid check, I'm in and out in 30 minutes and $30 with the sure knowledge that I'm not getting ripped off.
And yes, I watch. I even help.
you're right
Jiffy lube upsold me transmission fluid change. They caused a slow leak on the fitting they pulled a hose off to change. Then denied responsibility. I had to go somewhere else to get a new fitting on to get this fixed. I'd stick with transmission specialists or your own mechanic, not a drive-by place like this..
They also tried to upsell me on differential change. Ez lube put wrong fluid in friend's jeep and caused him a little later to spend $1400 to replace rear differential.
If you can avoid the upsells they are handy. I've had one place forget to put trans dipstick back in and had to drive back to get it.
Another place Econo-lube put the oil filter on loosely. Soon as I started car the filter and all the oil came out. I'd brought in my own synthetic (these places have it now) so had to buy another $20 of it
Another overfilled my small car's oil. most places do this regularly because oil level is lower warm. is BAD for your car, not always terribly so..
They tell you not to overfill for a reason. It immediately broke the oil pressure sender. Of course they deny responsibility for it.
On my van, which had an 'open sump' boxer engine, overfilling alot results in oil seeping into combustion chamber thru the top, so thick white smoke comes out the back. And if not quite so much then the smoke comes out only when driving up a steep hill. Not super bad but probably gunks up something a bit.
It was almost funny last time.. they checked all my fluid levels and gravely told me that the windshield washer fluid was low, all they could find :)
NB, disk brakes are fine and fast.
I can do the brake job faster than I can drive to the local garage. I have the right tools and I have been doing brakes for 30 years. I replace brakes,rotors, exhaust, manifolds, etc. But I draw the line at rods and pistons.
It is all what you are confident with.
My daughter 21 does brakes for herself and others also. She has found a niche job at school bringing people in for her Midas touch. She works as a Dental assistant by day and gearhead by night. Son 20 is also a gearhead. Nine year old can't find a Phillips screwdriver. Son 7, is a bike mechanic extrordinaire.
That is why I do them and teach my kids to do them.
I trust my work...
I don't trust Billy Bob who looks like a refugee from deliverance...
I have rebuilt the calipers and the pistons on the brakes, not engine Piston. Reason: It takes too much time... I don't have the patience. I have rebuilt motors at my leisure, but that is 3-6 months of patience. When I have a problem, I need a vehicle fast... that precludes re-building an engine or trannie... I have done it for a 69 Camaro Z-28, Never again... a buddy took it to the drags without my knowledge... He won money and ruined my rebuilt trannie... and my clutches... Clutches only go out in winter I have found...
Do you watch when your car gets worked on?
http://www.nbc4.tv/automotive/2615014/detail.html
video is here.
http://mfile.akamai.com/12924/wmv/vod.ibsys.com/2006/0503/9152183.200k.asx
If you do a google search on Jiffy Lube and complaint, you find most of this as the first few links found.
Do you do business here?
Will you be keeping a better eye on your car the next time it is worked on?
Edited: because something really cool happened to my second link! :0 Does that mean no one was checking the link out except for Terminal?
Sorry TR!
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.