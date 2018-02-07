Friday Yuk (as in Where Is?)

A white cane and some sunglasses for the man.
There's the Impure Friday Yuck by GG and HAL 9000 Started another one of the plain vanilla variety. :^O Try using the tags.
Dawg]:)
It's here
It was started...
http://techrepublic.com.com/5208-6230-0.html?forumID=8&threadID=185756&start=0
...but it never got rolling. Looks like it got preempted by another one: http://techrepublic.com.com/5208-6230-0.html?forumID=8&threadID=185838&start=0
What good are tags? Does anyone know how to search for a specific tag? Both of the above Yuks have "yuk" in their tag but how do you find all discussions with "yuk" in the tag? I've never known what in the world tags are used for. I guess the answer is they're not used for anything. ?
Click on the actual tag "yuk"
You will find all the threads with that tag. Sometimes there are more than one tag. An alternative source of info is the help file in the discussion center or;
http://techrepublic.com.com/5100-22-5269527.html
Good hunting. Now if someone would tell me how to stop these bloody double posts.
Dawg ]:)
I only clicked once
But I still got the double post. It only seems to happen on TR and only at odd intervals. I can go months without it happening and the suddenly it will happen over several days in a row.
Dawg ]:)
Suppose you want to search for a tag
without knowing which, if any, discussions or blogs have that tag. For example, suppose I sorta remember a discussion about microorganisms on Pluto. My first option would be to search for "microogranism" and "Pluto" tags. Sounds like it's a chicken-and-egg problem. You gotta have the Plutoesque microorganism discussion first before you can search for it. It's like an infinite loop.
Not all thread have tags
Where it asks for a tag someone might only put a period there. Like anything else, there are some limitations.
Dawg ]:)
You're right
but tags could be a good place to start a search. If there are no tags or if a tag is misspelled, then try something else.
Search
I just use that handy, dandy search bar they were talking about last week and choose In Discussion Center from the pull-down. For example, search on Yuk and there are two Friday Yuks with different date I just look at the date I want and click on one of those links.
Friday Yuk (as in Where Is?)
