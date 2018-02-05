Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

how to set more than one lan win2000

By aaljeda ·
i have win2000 server on my computer and i have to install 3 lan's each one of them will go to a hub or swich when i put the lans on my server
the computer see the new lans this ok but
i dont know how to set them i gave each lan the same ip nomber and gatway and dsn but i have an error messege that theris multiple ip on the network if you pls can help me with this problem i will be very thankfull to you

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to Windows Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums