Is TR profiting from Spammers ?!?
Has anyone actually enetered the draw?
I took a quick read through the entry obligations, sorry to all non Americans/Canadians who cannot partake in this wonderful contest for this SUPER computer.
You MUSt agree to 'opt-in' thier email marketing program AND agree to let them share your email with 'associate' companies.
onpther words, you must agree to thier spam and thier seeling your email address to other 'markketing affiliates' whom I'm sure they don't know of until a list is needed.
So would this then mean that TR is SUPPORTING SPAM? It's opt-in but unless you read the details you may not realize your addy is being sold to ?????
Sure it take some user knowledge and common sense to read these disclaimers but this annoying pop-up ad, with the electronic beeps and burbs takes up 1/3 of a 1024X768 destop res. (go dhelp the poor non qualified peers with a 640X480 desktop.
I know that companies need to advertise in order to fund a free resource but this is just poor qualification of your advertisers.
Perhaps TR could use a LITTLE bit of discrimination when choosing advertisers in future?
