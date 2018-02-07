ITT Technical Institute...worthy or not?

take the tour
I was considering going there but then I took the tour of the campus (if you want to call it that). What a joke that was. I got to see some hallways with pictures, a library with one or two bookshelves with outdated reading marerial. I saw maybe 2 computer labs, and after that the stupid recruiter wanted nothing more than me to throw $100 at him (non refundable) so I could sign an application. My suggestion is to check out a local community college and see what they offer.
It is worth it
I am a graduate from ITT Tech. I enjoyed my experience so much that I decided to make ITT Tech a place to pursue my career. My associate is in Computer Networking and my Bachelor?s is in Technical Project Management. I was not sure what I was gaining from my education at ITT Tech until I was able to use what I had gained. I was working for a Network contractor installing a new wireless network in two separate locations, communicating between the two by a VPN. All of my networking experience was gained from what I had learned attending ITT Tech. Needless to say it was a positive experience for both the contractor and myself. I am sorry that some of the experiences were not positive for some people, but what I experienced was positive. In fact my wife is now enrolled in the Computer Network Systems program and doing very well.
It's not worth it!!!
Believe me when I say it's not worth it to go there. They are just a money making school and don't really care about you or your education. My really good friend work there and says all the time to me how bad of a place it is! He has told me nuberous time he nor I should ever hire anyone for ITT.
Please take my advise and JUST SAY NO!
take the time to get a college degree
I know this may spark a great deal of opposing views, but as a hiring manager, when I am looking to hire someone without a lot of experience, they MUST have a college degree. A program like ITT's would not make you an attractive candidate to me.
I know it is easier said then done, but a 4 yr degree would be best. It shows dedication, it shows an ability to perform the work of an accredited MIS program (which is not usually a trivial task), and it shows the willingness to do what it takes to further your skills and career.
Just my 2 cents worth.
Good luck in your endeavors. Each one of us has a unique situation, and I realize that a 4 yr degree may not be possible for some of us.
What about older people?
I would like to hear your comments on a person in their mid 30's with a great deal of experience and certifications and no degree.
experience, certs, no degree
Experience is worth a great deal to me--especially experience with a combination of certifications that prove atleast a certain level of knowledge.
When I am looking at someone with very little experience, then I usually require a degree. And that's what I was aluding to in my earlier post.
But experience, especially proven, makes you attractive as a potential hire. Especially if you understand how a technology works, not just how to administer a box. If you know the consequences of changing OS settings, then you are better able to troubleshoot existing problems and eliminate some unforeseen one's which result from a change you made. But I'm sure you do have that knowledge since you are also certified.
ITT Technical Institute...worthy or not?
