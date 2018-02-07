HP Help website
Go to the following web site for assistance:
http://instantsupport.hp.com/euserv/jsp/hpinstantsupport.jsp
External USB?
Do you have the replacement drive?
If not, check the cost. You may find it cheaper to buy an external USB CD drive than to replace the internal drive.
Chas
Have the drive
I am trying to replace this for a friend and they had already purchased the drive when it was given to me.
External CD
I just purchased an external refurbished Backpack CD-RW for $49.00 (with 4-month warranty) from Global Computers (800-845-6225). It has parallel, USB, and PC Card connections. One simple driver is all that is needed for "DOS" type operation, such as wiping the drive and reinstalling the OS.
My laptop will take a "snap-in" CD-ROM drive, but I'm not about to spend hundreds for that. I'll leave the floppy in the "snap-in" bay, and use the external CD drive for CDs.
As an added bonus, I have a portable CD drive which I can use when working on a customer's PC.
Laptop, replace a CD-ROM Drive.
