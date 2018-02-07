Search

Laptop, replace a CD-ROM Drive.

By dean ·
I have an HP laptop/notebook model Pavilion n5295. I need to replace the CD-ROM drive, but I can not find anything on the HP homepage on instructions on how to do it. I have spent a couple hours looking this over and can not figure out how to do it.The only thing I can think of is to remove all the screws from the bottom and remove the bottom cover. Before I do that I just wanted to post this question before totally open it up.

HP Help website

by Jim Phelps In reply to Laptop, replace a CD-ROM ...

Go to the following web site for assistance:

http://instantsupport.hp.com/euserv/jsp/hpinstantsupport.jsp

External USB?

by TheChas In reply to Laptop, replace a CD-ROM ...

Do you have the replacement drive?

If not, check the cost. You may find it cheaper to buy an external USB CD drive than to replace the internal drive.

Chas

Have the drive

by dean In reply to External USB?

I am trying to replace this for a friend and they had already purchased the drive when it was given to me.

External CD

by Jim Phelps In reply to External USB?

I just purchased an external refurbished Backpack CD-RW for $49.00 (with 4-month warranty) from Global Computers (800-845-6225). It has parallel, USB, and PC Card connections. One simple driver is all that is needed for "DOS" type operation, such as wiping the drive and reinstalling the OS.

My laptop will take a "snap-in" CD-ROM drive, but I'm not about to spend hundreds for that. I'll leave the floppy in the "snap-in" bay, and use the external CD drive for CDs.

As an added bonus, I have a portable CD drive which I can use when working on a customer's PC.

