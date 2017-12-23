Collapse -
Try the browser settings
by ThumbsUp2
Try turning off Word as the HTML editor. In IE, click Tools -> Internet Options -> Programs. Or, you can get to it throug the Control Panel -> Internet Options.
Try turning off Word as the HTML editor. In IE, click Tools -> Internet Options -> Programs. Or, you can get to it throug the Control Panel -> Internet Options.
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Microsoft Office Outlook
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.