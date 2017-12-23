Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Microsoft Office Outlook

By mattwcasey ·
Although I have selected Office as my email editor every time I try to reply to and email a box comes up telling me that Word is either busy or uncontactable. I have no idea how to fix it and would be greatful for any advice

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Try the browser settings

by ThumbsUp2 In reply to Microsoft Office Outlook

Try turning off Word as the HTML editor. In IE, click Tools -> Internet Options -> Programs. Or, you can get to it throug the Control Panel -> Internet Options.

Back to Software Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums