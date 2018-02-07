General discussion
MSIncome releases its free RSS Fetch software.
Still confused about RSS?
Most people on the Internet have heard of RSS and understand that it is something they are supposed to know about but don't have any clue where to start. RSS and feed technology can help you automate your web-surfing, deliver your newsletters and training, monitor your industry and publish it in a spam-free, virus-proof channel.
RSS is a format for delivering and receiving syndicated information and content from any site that is providing the service, including major news sites like Wired, news-oriented community sites like Slashdot, podcasts, personal weblogs and even plain old websites. Basically it is a simple text file (RSS or XML extension) that acts similar to a webpage and is updated either automatically by server enabled software or can be updated manually.
The most common use of an RSS feeds is to provide summaries of news posts from web sites. The RSS feeds usually provide a snippet of the story with a link to the full post. There are many more interesting and unique uses for rss feeds that have been created across the Internet.
But it's not just for news.
Pretty much anything that can be broken down into a feed can be syndicated via RSS - articles, sermons, training or coaching, comics, recipes, audio and video, Weather, affiliate links, product updates and we have even seen one person deliver a chapter of his book each week. Once information about each item is in RSS format, you can add it to your website.
The beauty of providing your visitors with RSS feeds embedded in your website is that it will update on a regular basis thereby providing you with fresh content everyday. This doesn't have to be on the front page but could be in articles, industry updates, a coaching feed etc. There are so many feeds online that almost any niche is catered for.
MSIncome has just released a new software package, called MSIFetch, that lets you add RSS feeds, that are search engine friendly directly to your web pages. You can now run it all from your own website and get all the credit instead of using third party systems and giving them valuable SEO brownie points.
MSIFetch is being offered free and comes with a number of tutorials to help you learn more about RSS feeds and how you can create your own.
The best part is that the script is being offered for free. Download and use on any number of websites for no cost. http://www.msifetch.com
