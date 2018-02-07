XP Backup
I found two articles that say XP home edition does not include a backup utility. Curiously a MS article about backup in XP states that the information applies to both Home and Pro versions:
http://support.microsoft.com/support/kb/articles/q309/3/40.asp?id=Q309340&sd=GN&fr=0&ln=EN-US
I have the pro version and Backup is there where you would expect, so if you type ntbackup at the run line and it doesn't open for you and it isn't in system tools, well I guess that's that...
Manualy install NTBACKUP from CD
You can manually install NTBACKUP from the XP Home CD-ROM by:
1. Double-click the Ntbackup.msi file in the following location on the Windows XP Home Edition CD-ROM to start a wizard that installs Backup:
CD-ROM Drive:\VALUEADD\MSFT\NTBACKUP
2. When the wizard is complete, click Finish.
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;302894#Task1
ntbackup
