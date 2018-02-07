I remember
Common sense. I still carry common sense with me but with the politically correct, I'm a victim of society, it's my right, and no personal responsiblity, it is very hard to show. Seems people act like common sense is an alien. I don't even know when it faded away. I just know that all of a sudden it was buried. What a tragedy!
My sympathies for your friend
Allas, I knew him well and he will be missed.
Of course the ACLU and UN fan clubs will show up pretty soon and dance on the grave.
May the evil step-brothers and their supporters rot. After all, it is DIRECTLY THEM that are responsible for the decline of western civilization.
Tip, if you shoot that man that breaks into your home, don't miss.
No jd it was
Alaric the Goth,who sacked Rome.He was responsible for the decline of Western civilization :) The UN just took over the role eons later.
took over
and has done so much more damage, and on a global scale.
It does amaze me that there are people that think the UN is some kind of savior to the world. I understand the idea behind it, but I also see that in reality, this group is not a good thing.
Too bad they don't really stand FOR anything positive.
Human rights? Not their problem.
Genicide? Not their problem.
Modern day slavery? Not their problem.
Womens rights globaly? Not their problem.
People being free from torture and murder sanctioned by the governments? Not their problem.
It appears that both Australia and the USA...
...are both mourning the passing of Common Sense. The incidents you describe happen over here also.
wow...what a shame...
I knew that Common Sense was not getting weaker but never expected his passing to come so soon.
Passing of an old friend
"Today we mourn the passing of a beloved old friend, Common Sense, who has been with us for many years. No one knows for sure how old he was since his birth records were long ago lost in bureaucratic red tape.
He will be remembered as having cultivated such valuable lessons as knowing when to come in out of the rain, why the early bird gets the worm, life
>isn't always fair, and maybe it was my fault.
Common Sense lived by simple, sound financial policies (don't spend more than you earn) and reliable parenting strategies (adults, not children, are in charge).
His health began to deteriorate rapidly when well intentioned but overbearing regulations were set in place.
Reports of a six-year-old boy charged with sexual harassment for kissing a classmate; teens suspended from school for using mouthwash after lunch; and a teacher fired for reprimanding an unruly student, only worsened his condition.
Common Sense lost ground when parents attacked teachers for doing the job they failed to do in disciplining their unruly children. It declined even further when schools were required to get parental consent to administer Paracetamol, sun lotion or a sticky plaster to a student; but, could not inform the parents when a student became pregnant and wanted to have an abortion.
Common Sense lost the will to live as the Ten Commandments became contraband; churches became businesses; and criminals received better
treatment than their victims.
Common Sense took a beating when you couldn't defend yourself from a burglar in your own home and the burglar can sue you for assault.
Common Sense finally gave up the will to live, after a woman failed to realise that a steaming cup of coffee was hot. She spilled a little in her lap, and was promptly awarded a huge compensation settlement.
Common Sense was preceded in death by his parents, Truth and Trust; his wife, Discretion; his daughter, Responsibility; and his son, Reason. He is survived by three stepbrothers; I Know My Rights, Someone Else is to Blame, and I'm A Victim.
Not many attended his funeral because so few realised he was gone.
If you still remember him pass this on. If not join the majority and do nothing.
