I don't think that the TCP/IP protocol is your problem.
Stange is that this happening at the same hour every day.
What message/event do you have from client side when this happen?
Any scheduled task which run at 5:28PM?
Time logon restriction?
No error messages on the client side. The app just freezes and the mapped drive is no longer available. You can't ping the server. You can go to the server room and run the app at the server console like nothing has happened but the server cannot see any other system on the network. You restart the server and everything begins running again until the next day.
I have searched every server and client for *any* sheduled tasks but have not found anything. There are no time restrictions on any account or system. Any ideas?
I just want to close out this question. The problem was in the WINS server IP settings. I forget what I changed but it got fixed. Thanks for everyone who considered this problem.
PDC drops TCP/IP at same time every day
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.