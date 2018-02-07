Chevy?
This had to be a Chevy? I have replaced a few water pumps on Chevys and hated having to remove the front part of the engine just to do so.
Drivers who toot their horn
just because I have the audacity of being on the road at the same time as they are.
I would like a high-powered water pistol to spray their cars with indelible dye.
[We don't have drive-by shootings in Australia as we don't carry hand guns]
Revenge is sweeeet
My pet revenge would be to take those obviously height impaired people who design Bus and Theatre seating and make them 7 feet tall, then either send them on a cross continent Bus trip, or make them sit through Docto Zhivaco 11 times on kiddie matinee day.
We height impaired people
would like to do just the same to you.....
make you five feet tall, and attempt to get an object from the back of the top shelf at the supermarket.......X-(
and sit behind someone seven feet tall whilst watching a matinee.......X-(
or catch a swinging shop door, when the person in front of you has just let go of it because they "just didn't see you there....." X-(
(yes, multiple times, and even caused a broken arm):_|
I could go on, you just got onto one of my pet peeves. However, this is Friday, not SoapBox Day.... All you giants out there, consider yourself lucky....
Or I could just raise myself to my full height, and head-butt you in the......kneecaps....
GG
Height impaired??? Here I was thinking vertically challenged.
Kneecaps??? I thought it would more likely be pow,right in the pisser.
Dawg ]:)
Ahem!
I'll have you know I'm very particular about where my head butts people....
now, just lean down over here a bit more....
]:)
GG
Short Men
Require short ladies for slow dancing.
When we ask tall ladies, we risk smothering.
Pet Revenges
I started this thread because I've just spent most of a day replacing a water pump in my car. Only five bolts holding it in, but I had to half remove the engine to get at them. My wish of revenge on the designers was to make them have to fix things that they design, then maybe cars and other items would be designed with easier maintenance in mind.
Do yu have any pet revenges that you would like to inflict on someone?
