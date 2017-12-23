POP3 & SMTP
if you are hosting your own email, then you don't need a POP3 server.
however, if a 3rd party is hosting your email and your Exchange server logs onto that network to retrieve mail sent, then you use POP3 to get those emails.
SMTP with POP3 is that network users send email out via Outlook. those emails are then forwarded to your 3rd party hosting company which sends them on their way.
So are you hosting your own? or does a 3rd party host?
Problems mixing Exchange and Pop3 Email
1 Exchange email address is the master calendar _______@totallifecounseling.com
8 Pop3 email address are for therapists ________@totallifecounseling.com
Whenever emailing from the Exchange address to a Pop3 address with an appointment it often makes it to the Pop3 Inbox, but often we receive 4-8 "non deliverables and multiple "Delays"
I've been advised it will not work unless I convert all Pop3 to Exchange?
Is this true or is there a way to fix this?
