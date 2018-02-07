Should companies accomodate their employees religious needs?

Religion and the workplace
First, to some degree I do believe employers and employees need to come to agreement about such a topic. Second it should not interfear (sp?) with the job roles.
Let me explain, there are many differnt options open. In the Jewish faith, Friday at sundown starts the sabboth where Jews do not do any work until Sundown Sunday. Should a conflict arise, the job should take presidence where possible. However, if the issue is not critical or the time cannot be covered by another team member, then the employee should make up the time.
In the case presented in your posting. If a muslim employed in my company needs to pray, he/she can bring their own prayer rug and use an unoccupied office/conference room. HOWEVER, they must still put in their 8 hour day of work. In other words, productivity cannot suffer. So, if normal hours are 9-5 and they use 3 for prayer, then their hours would be 9-8.
As a consultant I get paid what I work. So that is another option. If an employee - regardless of reason - does not work a certain number of hours for the day, then yes they should be docked that money. Now if we look at it as a work week of 40 hours, it should not matter how they work the 40 as long as they do work 40 hours, the projects are completed, etc.
Sorry so long. I hope I was clear in my answer. I do believe there is a balance required between work and home life. Religious beliefs are personal. They don't belong pushed into other colleagues faces. However, accomidation should be made for the devout of faith. The employee, likewise, must accomidate the obligation they took on - pay for work performed. Not paid to pray.
P.S. R.Z I know that is you. You also changed your identity from a previous one. I think it was rsan or somthing like that.
Yes it's me, I think my new ID is a bit of an oxymoron for humor sake
I had to change my original ID, which was my email address, because I was getting annoying religously overtoned emails from evangelicals and other nuts who took issue with my comments in the thread about religious emails in the workplace. Nevertheless, I flipped them off with a not so nice reply email, but I don't need this kind of crap flooding my personal email. If they have something to say, let them say it here and keep it confined to here. I don't need nor want to be receiving religious emails by the hundreds because I don't like to waste time deleting them or having to sift through them to find legitimate emails.
You can turn off the capability ...
... to allow other members to send you email. I notice that I could send you email if I chose. You need to edit your account profile.
The interesting thing, though, is that it may not work. I have supposedly turned off the "send private message" in my profile. Yet when I look at my own posts it appears to be possible to send a private message to me.
At least it is possible in theory.
. . .
I think he said that his user name was his email address. No alteration of settings here will change the ability of others to read.
I'm a little mystified as to how the username would show the entire email address, considering the changes in the way usernames are displayed now, though.
disabling works, though it should disable button/form as well
You are attempting to contact a member that has elected not to be contacted.
I like you!!!
I like your attitude and I think if more people had it then the world would be a muh easier place to understand!
As for the religion thing; it is important to respect anothers beliefs, but the workplace is not a church. Opposing that opinion, should a persons religious beliefs include time in the workplace then it is an issue that should be discussed prior to employment. How easy would it be for an atheist to join a company and then claim to be a muslim (example only!) because they would claim the additional time not having to work?
I would say, discuss religion at the very start. Define the limits and stick to them. Make sure the employee covers the agreed working week and then everyone is happy (I think!)
ditto!
I agree with you and the original poster a 100 percent. I have seen what a lack of rules about religion in the workplace can do to everyone's morale when a select few decide some behaviors are their "religious right", and they shamelessly push it on everyone. The praying time, the dress code, the type of food that is allowed (or disallowed)... many things like that can cause so much grief to the majority when the minority tries to get their way. I say define the rules up front, have them sign off on the dotted line and that way, if some "misunderstanding" develops later on, you (as an employer) are covered.
The "discrimination" lawsuits have gone way too far and what I'm about to say will probably **** off some people but... I think that if a person choses to immigrate to and live in the country like USA or Canada (for example), they should abide by the laws, customs and regulations of that country, not the other way around.
What has been happening all over the place is minorities crying bloody murder when they are not accommodated in their customs (religion, headgear, etc.). Many traditions have been bent or broken on account of minorities' demands, and I'm sick of that.
I don't mind, and I have been, working and associating with anyone, as long as they keep their religion OUT of the workplace.
simply put
If someone's religious beliefs prevent that person from adequately performing the duties of a given job, that person should not accept the job offer. Get a job you can do in good conscience. Period.
Agreed, which is what those Ethiopians did
They knew quite well what they were getting themselves into in that job, yet had the nerve to make an issue of it because they were not putting in their 40 hours a week and spent more time on a prayer rug with their asses in the air than doing any work. Another major issue is that they insist that entire countries, which are not native to them, pander to their religious needs, such as what is going on in France with the whole headscarf snafu. They have the arrogance to move to a predominantly catholic country and impose their ways upon the native people? Sorry, but if they want to run around in burqas and have a mosque on every corner, they should stay in the middle east because I think the world has had it with their obnoxious demands.
How about driving in Florida
where the chick didn't think her picture should have to be on her picture ID.
If you don't want your picture on your ID, then don't get an ID.
This from someone who wouldn't even be allowed to drive in her "home country" expects us to change rules here for her?
And worse, is the scumbags in the ACLU that supported this.
Should companies accomodate their employees religious needs?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.