TR Community scoreboard for July 6, 2012

By Sonja Thompson Staff ·
Here are the TR community stats for the past week:

TR members with the most total posts on the forums
Palmetto_CharlieSpencer - 80
apotheon and Deadly Ernest - 75
AnsuGisalas - 45
Hal 9000 and JJFitz - 26
dcolbert - 25

TR members with the most Votes Up in the Discussions forum
Palmetto_CharlieSpencer - 56
Deadly Ernest - 50
slam5 - 29
Michael Kassner - 26
cybershooters - 25

TR members with the most Votes Up in the Q&A forum
PurpleSkys - 3
robo_dev, OH Smeg, and hikari_elvira - 2

Spam busters
Deadly Ernest - 5
richardw66 - 3
JCitizen - 2
AnsuGisalas and Palmetto_CharlieSpencer - 1

Thanks Soni

by PurpleSkys In reply to TR Community scoreboard f ...

and i think we're all mostly patient ....have a great weekend Soni, hope you're stayin' cool down there. And happy weekend to everyone :) !

Thanks!

by Sonja Thompson Staff In reply to Thanks Soni

Hope you have a fantabulous weekend as well! Btw, I just added the spam busters - thanks to Tammikins for the stats!

thanks Tammy

by PurpleSkys In reply to TR Community scoreboard f ...

hope you have a spantabulous weekend as well :)

Thank you, Sonja!

by wizard57m-cnet Moderator In reply to TR Community scoreboard f ...

Hope everyone has a great weekend! I've heard rumors of a cool front heading
my way...that will be a relief!

Sunuvagun.

by CharlieSpencer In reply to TR Community scoreboard f ...

I was only on line two full days and part of another. Geez, I really gotta get a life...

Looks like I now know why

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to TR Community scoreboard f ...

I have no money, I've been on TR way too much and not doing any work.

Though I have to admit that Wiz seemed to be very busy last night judging by the long list of Spam Reports that I saw this mourning.

Col

Yes, I was busy!

by wizard57m-cnet Moderator In reply to Looks like I now know why

Unwinding from a busy day at the store, hehe! What better way to
get rid of frustrations than to mark spams and hunt zombies at TR!
:)

I was chasing one guy around

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to Yes, I was busy!

But after the first 6 or so I just gave up reporting the Spam and just deleted it. I got one that I couldn't delete as a Response to an Answer to a Question which TPTB at TR will need to look at because it is a definite Coding Fault. You can not report or delete those messages.

Col

Yes, in case anyone is curious,

by wizard57m-cnet Moderator In reply to Yes, I was busy!

I changed my displayed user name...took out the domain of one of
my email addresses which was part of the old name, and added the
-cnet to my normal handle. Why you ask? Well, the site "upgrade"
at the CNet sister site, ZDNet, would not display my name since the
new format blocks display of email addresses...I noticed my postings
were being made by "User name not displayed"...now, that can be
fun, but for the task at hand I felt some sort of identification would be
appropriate.
Rest assured, it's only a change in the displayed name...I'm still the
same old ornery cuss I always was, hehehe! LOL

yeah, we all knew you were still and old cuss word -nt

by Deadly Ernest In reply to Yes, in case anyone is cu ...
