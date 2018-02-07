Search

TR Community scoreboard for November 18, 2011

By Sonja Thompson Staff ·
Here are the community stats from this past week:

TR members with the most total posts on the forums
OH Smeg and Hal 9000 (collectively) - 75
Palmetto - 62
seanferd - 52
AnsuGisalas - 48
wizard57m - 27

TR members with the most Votes Up in the Discussions forum
santeewelding - 144
Palmetto - 69
NickNielsen - 58
boxfiddler - 56
seanferd - 43

TR members with the most Votes Up in the Q&A forum
OH Smeg 23
markp24 6
santeewelding and Tony Hopkinson - 5
robo_dev, smankinson, Kenone, and wizard57m - 3

Spam busters
wizard57m - 79
Michael Jay - 15
Hal 9000 - 14
Mehul Bhai - 10
PurpleSkys - 7

Man, someone's up early this morning!

by CharlieSpencer In reply to TR Community scoreboard f ...

"(spam buster stats will be added later...)"

Apparently Tammikins is sleeping in.

Thank you Sonja,

by wizard57m-cnet Moderator In reply to TR Community scoreboard f ...

Early morning...just finished 1st cup of coffee...
Would you look at that?! I received a few votes-up in Q&A!!
Miss the Thumbs-Up though...hint hint

Well I'll leave

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to Thank you Sonja,

You some more questions to answer if you like. :^0 :^0

As if that's going to happen.

Though I'm apparently leaving lots of Spam for you to report.

Col

I try...

by wizard57m-cnet Moderator In reply to Well I'll leave

on both Q&A and spam reports!

Early to bed, early to rise

by Sonja Thompson Staff In reply to TR Community scoreboard f ...

I think I hit an all-time early to bed record yesterday (notice I said yester"day" and not last "night"). I don't think I could have slept in this morning, even if I tried! Hope everyone has a wonderful weekend!

Really?

by JamesRL In reply to Early to bed, early to ri ...

I might have believed a sleepless night meant you started early.

Things must be going well....

No comment Sonja

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to Early to bed, early to ri ...

On the Grounds it will Incriminate me and get me into no end of trouble.

Col

Wonderful weekend....

by hippiekarl In reply to Early to bed, early to ri ...

Mine just started: got up at the crack of noon, found a box of TR swag on the porch(!), immediately filled it with the black water I drink all day (it WAS the exact 'swag' I'd hoped it would be...), and sat down here in the kind of quiet you only get when your long-time sweetie leaves you. Nothing left to do but gorge on Battlefield 3 and poker until the **** blows over....
Wonderful weekend to you, too.........everybody!

Alright! Way to be, santee!

by seanferd In reply to TR Community scoreboard f ...

5 Votes Up in the Q&A forum. W00t!
144 (a full gross) in Discussions.

Dude rocked. :-bd

I thought I'd make sure

by AnsuGisalas In reply to Alright! Way to be, sante ...

Since he never got his "Bad boy list".
This is what it means: the "Man missing" formation for TR's Dirty Dozen of One.

