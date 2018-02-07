Man, someone's up early this morning!
Apparently Tammikins is sleeping in.
Thank you Sonja,
Early morning...just finished 1st cup of coffee...
Would you look at that?! I received a few votes-up in Q&A!!
Miss the Thumbs-Up though...hint hint
Well I'll leave
You some more questions to answer if you like. :^0 :^0
As if that's going to happen.
Though I'm apparently leaving lots of Spam for you to report.
Col
Early to bed, early to rise
I think I hit an all-time early to bed record yesterday (notice I said yester"day" and not last "night"). I don't think I could have slept in this morning, even if I tried! Hope everyone has a wonderful weekend!
Really?
I might have believed a sleepless night meant you started early.
Things must be going well....
No comment Sonja
On the Grounds it will Incriminate me and get me into no end of trouble.
Col
Wonderful weekend....
Mine just started: got up at the crack of noon, found a box of TR swag on the porch(!), immediately filled it with the black water I drink all day (it WAS the exact 'swag' I'd hoped it would be...), and sat down here in the kind of quiet you only get when your long-time sweetie leaves you. Nothing left to do but gorge on Battlefield 3 and poker until the **** blows over....
Wonderful weekend to you, too.........everybody!
Alright! Way to be, santee!
5 Votes Up in the Q&A forum. W00t!
144 (a full gross) in Discussions.
Dude rocked. :-bd
I thought I'd make sure
Since he never got his "Bad boy list".
This is what it means: the "Man missing" formation for TR's Dirty Dozen of One.
TR Community scoreboard for November 18, 2011
TR members with the most total posts on the forums
OH Smeg and Hal 9000 (collectively) - 75
Palmetto - 62
seanferd - 52
AnsuGisalas - 48
wizard57m - 27
TR members with the most Votes Up in the Discussions forum
santeewelding - 144
Palmetto - 69
NickNielsen - 58
boxfiddler - 56
seanferd - 43
TR members with the most Votes Up in the Q&A forum
OH Smeg 23
markp24 6
santeewelding and Tony Hopkinson - 5
robo_dev, smankinson, Kenone, and wizard57m - 3
Spam busters
wizard57m - 79
Michael Jay - 15
Hal 9000 - 14
Mehul Bhai - 10
PurpleSkys - 7
