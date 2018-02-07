Search

Community

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

VB & DB2 update message error

By bog_tom ·
I use DB2 version 6.2 with SP 6, VB 6.0 with SP 4.0 and SO NT 4.0 SP 6.0 and MDAC 2.5. When I try to update a value from a table through a DataGrid I receive following message error: "Multiple steps generated errors. Check each status value". I makea selection through a "Select" cursor. Can sombody help
me?

Thank's.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to Community Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums