Lockergnome
I claim a bias, since I post for them, but Chris Pirillo is in the forefront of RSS feed adoption. Pick any one of his <a href="http://channels.lockergnome.com/>channels</a> and you'll be happy.
yepper
I agree, Lockergnome is the first thing that came to my mind when I read the phrase "suggest RSS feeds"
RSS feed of Tech Q&A section
That's my suggestion, a RSS feed for the Tech Q&A section, and also for the New Discussions section.
A vote for TheRegister
I don't know about RSS feeds but the Odds&Sods and Science pages of www.theregister.com are undoubtedly of interest to most GeekRepublic consumers and these are updated daily.
What RSS feeds?
driverheaven.net is pretty good, but it isn't a rss feed, lol
Coding4Fun
[shameless plug]
Coding4Fun - http://msdn.microsoft.com/coding4fun/
It's the place on Microsoft.com for all the fun, cool projects like tricking out a foosball table, building motion-sensor software or building XNA games.
What RSS feeds should GeekRepublic feature?
So, let's take it the people, people. What RSS feeds should GeekRepublic incorporate? We've got Wired, Fark, Slashdot, Gamespot, News.com, and Space.com on the short list already. Weigh in on these candidates and suggest a few of your own in this discussion.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.