Search

Community

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

What RSS feeds should GeekRepublic feature?

By Jay Garmon Contributor ·
Your old pal the Trivia Geek will be on vacation next week, so our GeekRepublic beta page probably won't be updated again until Sept. 13. This segues nicely into a conversation about automated content systems, specifically RSS feeds. The GeekRepublic team is looking at adding several RSS feeds to our eventual Gold Release of GeekRepublic, both to liven up the content and prevent us from having to manually update the page.

So, let's take it the people, people. What RSS feeds should GeekRepublic incorporate? We've got Wired, Fark, Slashdot, Gamespot, News.com, and Space.com on the short list already. Weigh in on these candidates and suggest a few of your own in this discussion.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

8 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

RSS feeds

by hrhsoleil In reply to What RSS feeds should Gee ...

Whatis.com. Learn one new thing each day.

gravatar
Collapse -

Lockergnome

by Marc Erickson In reply to What RSS feeds should Gee ...

I claim a bias, since I post for them, but Chris Pirillo is in the forefront of RSS feed adoption. Pick any one of his <a href="http://channels.lockergnome.com/>channels</a> and you'll be happy.

gravatar
Collapse -

yepper

by BAuDLands In reply to Lockergnome

I agree, Lockergnome is the first thing that came to my mind when I read the phrase "suggest RSS feeds"

gravatar
Collapse -

RSS feed of Tech Q&A section

by Joseph Moore In reply to What RSS feeds should Gee ...

That's my suggestion, a RSS feed for the Tech Q&A section, and also for the New Discussions section.

gravatar
Collapse -

A vote for TheRegister

by h2owe2 In reply to What RSS feeds should Gee ...

I don't know about RSS feeds but the Odds&Sods and Science pages of www.theregister.com are undoubtedly of interest to most GeekRepublic consumers and these are updated daily.

gravatar
Collapse -

What RSS feeds?

by david-dasilva In reply to What RSS feeds should Gee ...

driverheaven.net is pretty good, but it isn't a rss feed, lol

gravatar
Collapse -

earthsky.org

by mjmarcus In reply to What RSS feeds should Gee ...

Great trivia.

gravatar
Collapse -

Coding4Fun

by danielfe In reply to What RSS feeds should Gee ...

[shameless plug]

Coding4Fun - http://msdn.microsoft.com/coding4fun/

It's the place on Microsoft.com for all the fun, cool projects like tricking out a foosball table, building motion-sensor software or building XNA games.

Back to Community Forum
8 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums