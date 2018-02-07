Check your area
I believe that salary.com can give you a ballpark figure that is probably a good jumping off spot. But realistically, you will need to have the conversation with your guy keeping in mind what the standard is with your competitors.
I also find that reading similar job descriptions on Monster can also give me a ballpark figure. But salary.com will have that figure localized for your area.
Localizing International Standard
You can search international standard for current job. But I suggest, you should be better to translate that standard into your localized standard. I mean, you can pay that person with that translated standard.
What to pay my web developer....
I already have a talented person in mind,but we have yet to discuss salery. We live in a rural community, and I must stay competitive with the other (although very few) competitors.
Was just curious what those of you in my position are paying your people.
Thanks.
Keith
