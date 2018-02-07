Who is your Favorite Tech Author??

me
Me, of course! I'm witty, knowledgeable, helpful, popular, level-headed, good looking, and modest.
It's not easy to come up with a single favorite other than myself, I'm afraid. There are too many good choices. Sadly, a few of the best to pass through TR only stayed notably active for a few discussions, then vanished again. I miss a few of those.
Excellent Reply
I'm sitting here laughing my head off. :^O
The irony, "I think" is that we all feel the same way about ourselves.
Whether it's true or not remains to be seen. This is a great answer, and your right, why not you?
You're certainly one of them on my list, though not mentioned in the original blog, "Sorry".
Excellent response, I'm still laughing as I write this.
You forgot GoD!!!!!!
Guru of Dos for those who can not remember him.
Bad Boy apotheon he was the original Raving Lunatic here on TR when I first joined and brought what can only be described as a Pom's sense of wit to the forum, was also responsible for starting the Friday Yuk and has the distinction of being the first to have a discussion pulled because the content while purely Technical upset so many. :)
I never thought a well though out discussion about SPAM could be so eventful.
But as this comes from someone who likes to be known by that Physico Computer who killed everyone on Discovery who's to say.
Col ]:)
Had no idea
Hi Col;
Apparently I had no idea who I was dealing with here.Nor did I know that he had been here that long. But if he can have that many people riled up with a straight conversation, what damage could he do if he ever got silly? I'm only glad that I don't have to choose a winner or something like that. There are too many , they are all great in their own way and I'd probably get killed by the ones I forgot and rightly so. So I'll just say, "You know who you are" The trick is to tell why your the greatest, and maybe even a short tale of how it was done. I must admit, I'm rather enjoying this.
apotheon - You're my hero
I like your writing style almost as well as I like my own! (Of course, the fact that we generally agree on those "non-technical" issues doesn't hurt.)
I wonder if Aaron was referring to the TR members or the TR staff writers. If it's the TR members for technical advice, I like DKlippert (exclusively Q&A) and TheChas (both Q&A and Discussions).
As far as the TR staff, I like a lot of them, and I'd have to look around to refresh my memory, but one I really like, although I haven't seen him around in a while, is Brian Posey (I hope I got the name right). His articles have always been extremely well written, easy to follow, and supported by examples and/or sources. I've printed out a lot of his articles in the past to implement some of his ideas.
And I don't want to steal your thunder or copy your suggestion by naming myself, but I think I do a pretty good job presenting ideas -- both technical in nature or otherwise.
And "you're my hero" for being bold enough and confidant enough to nominate yourself. Well done!
OH Max if only I could respond without everything being ##### out
So I'll save the censors at TR from doing it #########################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################################
See they software even # out the spaces and punctuation.
Col ]:)
Who is your Favorite Tech Author??
These then are only a few of the people that make up Tech Republic. It is to these people that I tip my hat.
It's all very well for me to ask a question, but some of the answer that have come fro these individuals have been downright illuminating.
So I thought I would ask you, Who is your favorite Tech Author and even more important, Why?
I've only scratched the surface here, by naming only a few, so please don't get mad at me people.
I just thought it would be interesting to know.
