win2000 upgrade

By sdsehgal ·
I have tried to upgrade to win2k pro. During the process the system stops when configuring com+.
After reboot the same thing happens.
The system is now stuck in a loop and keeps asking for a upgrade disk.
How can I get out of this or how can I get past the com+ screen.
Has any one seen this before.

