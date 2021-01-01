The PayPal Impact

Download Now Provided by: PayPal Topic: E-Commerce Format: PDF

Nielsen Behavioral and Attitudinal Research 2021



The 2021 PayPal Behavioral and Attitudinal research was commissioned by PayPal and conducted by independent research provider Nielsen Media. A Behavioral Panel examined desktop purchase transactions from 707,625 consumers across five European countries and across key verticals between October 2019 and September 2020.



An Attitudinal Survey was conducted in January-February 2021 with 19,990 consumers who had made an online purchase in the past 2 weeks. The 10-minute survey captured key attitudes and drivers behind payment method choice and events leading to their most recent online purchase.



Discover now the online behavior of customers using PayPal and those using non-PayPal methods.