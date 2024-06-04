Go Premium

10 Steps to Ensure Debian Is Ready for Deployment

For anyone who’s considering Debian as a server option, if you’ve used Ubuntu Server, you already have a leg up on making the transition. But don’t think once you’ve installed Debian that you’re ready to send it into development or production. There are a few steps you need to take to ensure the distribution is ready.

Jack Wallen, writing for TechRepublic Premium, presents 10 entries, each of which should be considered a must-do for every deployment.

    Featured text from the guide:

    7. CONFIGURE SSH KEY AUTHENTICATION

    Your admins (and other users) will depend on SSH to gain remote access into your Debian servers. If they’re using standard credentials, the server isn’t nearly as safe as it could be. Instead, configure SSH key authentication, which is very simple.

    From any desktop (or server) machine that your users will be logging in from, have them create an SSH key with the command:

    ssh-keygen

