Essential Support Sites for Linux Admins (Free Download)

Just because a piece of software is open source doesn’t mean there’s no support available. In fact, open-source software has plenty of available support… it’s sometimes just not in the form you’re accustomed to.

This guide, written by Jack Wallen for TechRepublic Premium, looks at some of the available options for Linux.

    Featured text from the download:

    APPLICATION AND STACK SUPPORT

    If what you’re looking for is not operating system support, but more support for a specific application, again go to the source. Most major open-source applications have an associated support forum.

    • Nextcloud has an active forum.

    • The Apache Lounge is all about the Apache Web server.

    • NGINX has its own help forum.

    • If Docker is your container engine of choice, there’s a forum for that.

Resource Details

June 5, 2024
