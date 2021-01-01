Get a $50 Gift Card and Enterprise-Scale Privilege Management

If you’ve got 2 minutes, see how Privilege Manager
can reduce the risk of unnecessary users having local admin rights without disrupting productivity.
Try Privilege Manager for 30 days
, absolutely free:
- Manage privileges to hundreds of thousands of machines, users, and applications
- Connect to domain and non-domain Windows and Mac endpoints across your enterprise in minutes
- Enforce and report on least privilege adoption via a centralized and interactive dashboard
Plus, receive a $50 Visa gift card
just for giving Privilege Manager a try!