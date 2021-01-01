The #1 New Hire Onboarding Platform

Download Now
Provided by: GoCo
Topic: Digital Transformation
Format: PDF
Leave a great first impression on your candidates with a consolidated and modern hiring experience. GoCo automates your hiring and onboarding workflow so you can greet your next new-hire with a smile on the first day — instead of a stack of paperwork. Send customized offer letters with embedded e-signatures and benefits previews to give new team members a clear view of their overall compensation and benefits. GoCo gives you the flexibility to choose how you run payroll — bring your own or manage everything in one place with Embedded Payroll. Learn how to automate your onboarding today.
Download Now

    Find By Topic