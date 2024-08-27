GDPR Data Breach Notification Letter (Free Download)

Your email has been sent

In the current business environment, it is almost inevitable that an organization will experience a security breach that exposes collected personal data to unauthorized access. Under the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation, regardless of the severity of the security breach, organizations must inform their EU customers and stakeholders of the incident in a timely manner.

Your organization can use the following template, created by Mark W. Kaelin for TechRepublic Premium, as a foundation for its response in such a situation.

Featured text from the download: GDPR compliance requires that all data subjects be notified that a security breach has occurred within 72 hours of first discovering it. Whether the notification is in the form of a public announcement, email or text message, it should contain several key pieces of information: The name of the organization experiencing the security breach. The type of personal data that was exposed by the security breach. How many records were exposed. When the security breach first occurred. The steps that have been taken to close the security breach. Whether the security breach has been closed. Where data subjects can go to receive additional detailed information.

Enhance your business operations with our three-page document. Previously priced at $9, this is now available to download for FREE. Get access to more content with a Premium annual subscription. Use the code 25off-trp to get a 25% discount.

TIME SAVED: Crafting this content required five hours of dedicated writing, editing, research, and design.