Go Premium

GDPR Data Breach Notification Letter (Free Download)

In the current business environment, it is almost inevitable that an organization will experience a security breach that exposes collected personal data to unauthorized access. Under the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation, regardless of the severity of the security breach, organizations must inform their EU customers and stakeholders of the incident in a timely manner.

Your organization can use the following template, created by Mark W. Kaelin for TechRepublic Premium, as a foundation for its response in such a situation.

    Featured text from the download:

    GDPR compliance requires that all data subjects be notified that a security breach has occurred within 72 hours of first discovering it. Whether the notification is in the form of a public announcement, email or text message, it should contain several key pieces of information:

    The name of the organization experiencing the security breach.

    The type of personal data that was exposed by the security breach.

    How many records were exposed.

    When the security breach first occurred.

    The steps that have been taken to close the security breach.

    Whether the security breach has been closed.

    Where data subjects can go to receive additional detailed information.

Enhance your business operations with our three-page document. Previously priced at $9, this is now available to download for FREE. Get access to more content with a Premium annual subscription. Use the code 25off-trp to get a 25% discount.

TIME SAVED: Crafting this content required five hours of dedicated writing, editing, research, and design.

Subscribe to the TechRepublic Premium Exclusives Newsletter

Save time with the latest TechRepublic Premium downloads, including customizable IT & HR policy templates, glossaries, hiring kits, features, event coverage, and more. Exclusively for you! Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Subscribe to the TechRepublic Premium Exclusives Newsletter

Save time with the latest TechRepublic Premium downloads, including customizable IT & HR policy templates, glossaries, hiring kits, features, event coverage, and more. Exclusively for you! Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Resource Details

or

* Sign up for a TechRepublic Premium subscription for $299.99/year, and download this content as well as any other content in our library. Cancel anytime. Details here.

Provided by:
TechRepublic Premium
Published:
August 27, 2024
Topic:
TechRepublic Premium
Format:
WORD
or

* Sign up for a TechRepublic Premium subscription for $299.99/year, and download this content as well as any other content in our library. Cancel anytime. Details here.

Billing Information

Payment Information

Your total Single Purchase Charges

USD $99.00
  1. USD $99.00 Subtotal
  2. USD $0.00 Tax, GST, or VAT
  3. USD $0.00 Discount

Upgrade To A Subscription And Save

Only $299.00 / year
  1. USD $299.00 Subtotal
  2. USD $0.00 Tax, GST, or VAT
  3. USD $0.00 Discount

A credit card or PayPal account is required for purchase. You will be billed the total shown above and you will receive a receipt via email once your payment is processed.

A credit card or PayPal account is required to activate your subscription. You will be billed $299.00/year and you will receive a receipt via email once your payment is processed. You may cancel your subscription with at least 10 business days notice prior to the expiration of your current subscription by accessing the Premium tab in your TechRepublic Profile and selecting "Cancel Subscription."

TechRepublic Premium is the fastest, smartest way to solve the toughest IT problems. Subscribe to access our full library of resources and gain benefits from:

Quick access to expert analysis from IT leaders, original research and surveys, comprehensive guides on hot topics, and eBooks from TechRepublic.

Ready-to-go policies and initiatives, downloadable templates and forms you can customize, and hundreds of time-saving tools, calculators and kits.